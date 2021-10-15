Brückner Maschinenbau places major order with Coperion

Brückner Maschinenbau has placed an order with Coperion for more than 50 ZSK Mc18 twin screw extruders. These will be integrated into plants for the production of flexible BOPET packaging films, which Brückner will install in China.

The ZSK extruders have screw diameters ranging from 70-177mm.

Brückner Maschinenbau’s substantial repeat order is based on many years of close co-operation with Coperion. With this order, Brückner is placing its trust in proven Coperion technology, which the company has already integrated into numerous film stretching lines. Due to the ZSK extruders’ high torque, Coperion's technology achieves very high throughput rates while maintaining low product temperatures and thus ensuring product quality.

Jochen Schofer, Business Segment Manager Recycling and Direct Extrusion at Coperion, said: "We are very pleased that Brückner Maschinenbau is once again relying on our technology and know-how. We very much appreciate this familiar, long-standing co-operation with the pioneer for plastic film lines. Our companies pursue very similar aspirations. We both develop high-quality technologies for plastics production with very high throughput rates. The efficient use of resources and high recyclability of the end products are important to us."