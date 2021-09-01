Brückner orders Leistritz ZSE MAXX extruder for multilayer film line

Brückner Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG is relying on the technical expertise of Leistritz Extrusionstechnik GmbH. To this end, a ZSE MAXX has been installed in a line for the production of multilayer shrink film.

Frederik Huck, Regional Sales Manager at Leistritz, said: “The new twin screw extruder will be used for manufacturing the middle layer, consisting of a hybrid polyolefin film, but other film types can also be processed on the line with a change in the screw configuration.”

In the recycling process, these hybrid polyolefin films can be easily separated from PET bottles and other types of plastic containers with the help of the float-sink process, thus enabling problem-free bottle-to-bottle-recycling to obtain large quantities of high-quality PET flakes.

Huck added: “We are delighted that Brückner is relying on our extrusion expertise for this application. The long-term goal is to strengthen the partnership, which started in the field of battery separators, and extend it to other film applications. Brückner places extremely stringent technical requirements on its partners – but we are equal to them. We proved this in a variety of trials in our technical centre, meeting the challenges facing the extruders and process knowhow.”

The high specific torque (up to 15.0 Nm/cm³) places the ZSE MAXX extruders among the world's most powerful co-rotating twin screw extruders. A further bonus is the high volume in the screw (OD/ID = 1.66), providing high-quality homogenisation at a relatively low energy input.