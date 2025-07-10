cpc increases operational efficiency of its Coperion ZSK extruder using C-BEYOND

To ensure maximum efficiency of both its extruders and the entire production process in the long run, masterbatch manufacturer colorplasticchemie Albert Schleberger GmbH (cpc) in Remscheid Germany has enhanced its ZSK twin screw extruders with the Coperion C-BEYOND digital platform.

This system records all the operational parameters of every ZSK extruder at cpc in a cloud, available in real time for valuable analysis.

With C-BEYOND, cpc can determine the OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) value of both individual ZSK extruders, as well as the entire plant, at any time. Moreover, the cpc platform provides order planning support. Current production quantity data is available in real time. With C-BEYOND, the production process can be documented in detail and maintenance work can be scheduled to best advantage. In addition, C-BEYOND calculates both energy consumption and CO 2 emissions per kilogram of masterbatch produced. The data it records significantly accelerates and enhances the efficiency of remote servicing by Coperion.

OEE dashboard

“We produce exclusively tailor-made products for our customers on our ZSK extruders. Production quantities from 25 kg on up are possible. Within a single day, the masterbatch recipes have to be changed frequently. And precisely for this reason, forward-looking order planning and the shortest possible machine downtimes between tasks are critical for our production efficiency – and for our success,” according to Rüdiger Kaczka, Plant Manager at cpc.

The heart of C-BEYOND is an all-encompassing data platform that enables valuable analysis of production processes. At any time, cpc can access all production data from its ZSK lines instantly and transparently. Customisable dashboards summarise all plant efficiency data and visualise it in reliable, user-friendly analytical diagrams. Key production indicators (KPIs) for each line, including availability, production quantity and product quality, are easily accessible at a glance. This enables the seamless operation of machines and allows for the identification of trends, which can be leveraged to implement optimisation measures.

“In the past, we often pulled together various statistics, calculation tools and our years of experience in order to make production-related decisions. With C-BEYOND, we can access valid data in one place that gives us the certainty that we are on the right track,” Kaczka said.

Order planning

Especially in the case of frequent order changes, it is crucial for the entire plant’s efficiency that extruders do not stand idle unnecessarily, or are warmed up without producing anything. Using C-BEYOND, cpc can see precisely when an order will be finished on every one of the ZSK extruders, and can promptly initiate preparations for the following order, ensuring seamless transfers between tasks and full exploitation of every machine.

C-BEYOND automatically accounts for production interruptions due to recipe changes, maintenance tasks, or other operational downtimes, providing the operational personnel the option to add additional useful information via tablets installed at the extruder. This downtime tracking enables evaluations over longer time periods, which in turn can reveal informative trends, allowing for the implementation of measures to increase efficiency in the future. The system continuously documents which order was produced on which extruder, making the production process visible in detail. This data is helpful for claim management and can be used to optimise subsequent orders.

In case of machine breakdown or deviations in the operating window, C-BEYOND can automatically notify management and operating personnel.

Sustain app

“We take our responsibility for humanity and the environment very seriously”, said Alexander Schleberger, Managing Director of cpc. “For that reason, we use the Sustain app with the energy monitoring function to capture precise real-time information about our extruders’ energy consumption and individual aggregates such as motors, feeders or barrels. On this basis, we identify components and processes that consume a lot of energy and implement data-supported optimisation measures.”

If all production lines are integrated into the system, C-BEYOND can capture and monitor energy consumption across the entire facility. Inefficient equipment or even energy waste can be reduced to an absolute minimum so that valuable resources are used exclusively in a targeted manner and a strategic plan for optimal energy use is possible.

“We are supporting cpc by connecting the ZSK extruders to C-BEYOND in order to structure production processes and the machines’ capacity more transparently, increasing efficiency in operation. For us, cpc’s digitisation initiative confirms the added value that C-BEYOND can offer. We are convinced that will be a groundbreaking tool in the long term, helping customers achieve increases in productivity and sustainability", said Markus Schmudde, Head of Research & Development, Compounding & Extrusion at Coperion.