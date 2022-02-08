Davis-Standard will promote a range of converting technology at ICE Europe, March 15 – 17, in Munich, Germany, Hall A5, booth 1310.

× Expand Davis-Standard Davis-Standard to promote converting expertise at ICE Europe

Davis-Standard’s team from the US and Germany-based subsidiary ER-WE-PA, will promote extrusion coating, liquid coating, slitter rewinder machinery, specialty cast film, and aftermarket capabilities.

This includes Davis-Standard’s new cloud-based IIoT platform, DS Activ-Check, enabling converters to take advantage of digital transformation for preventative maintenance and improve operations.

The company will also showcase its expertise in designing machinery for a circular economy, which includes mono-material structures, use of bio-degradable resins, increasing recycled content, added functionality with twin-screw technology, edge trim recycling systems, and energy-saving design features.

From laboratory-size systems for R&D to 5m-wide systems for industrial materials, Davis-Standard collaborates with customers to address precision gauge control, splice speed, simplified changeovers, better adhesion properties, high-speed transfer, and operator safety. All equipment, including extruders, controls, coaters and laminators, winders and unwinders, is engineered for reliability, minimal waste, consistent performance, and profitability.

This includes the dsX flex-pack extrusion coating product line and dsX 400 aseptic packaging line. The dsX flex-pack excels in extruder performance, web handling, lamination bonding, unwind splice efficiency and winding for mid-range packaging applications. The dsX 400 is a triplex extrusion coating and laminating line for paper, aluminium foils and/or films used in aseptic packaging.

With more than 50 standard and custom liquid coating products, Davis-Standard is experienced in helping customers attain the proper viscosity, emulsion, pH, and adhesive characteristics for their products. Applications include tapes and labels, silicone-coating products, paint protection films (PPF), and specialty coating markets.

Deacro Industries, a Davis-Standard company, supplies slitter and rewinder technology for applications in food packaging, medical packaging, industrial products, pressure-sensitive labels, and others. This includes salvage rewinders, slitter rewinders, turret slitters, and core cutters. Unique to Deacro are roll lock differential air shafts, closed-loop rewind tension control, and auto core placement to improve processing efficiency. Deacro also excels in automation to reduce set-up times by minimising roll loading times between finished sets, simplify maintenance and streamline roll packaging.

Davis-Standard supplies a broad range of solutions for cast films. The company’s modular stretch film line for high-grade film operations, CPP film, and high barrier films production include a compact machine arrangement, ease of operation and servicing, excellent profile control, consistent roll quality, and an intuitive control package. In addition, Davis-Standard has winders to accommodate the specific needs for application designed to simplify packing and future automation.