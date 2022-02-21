When searching for the ideal production technology, Canada-based pipe manufacturer Encoma Ltd wanted no simple me-too products, but efficiently produced, high-quality HDPE pipes.

× Expand KraussMaffei Encoma opts for flexible pipe extrusion line from KraussMaffei

With the first QuickSwitch line in North America delivered and commissioned by Hannover-based KraussMaffei Extrusion GmbH, Encoma found the solution to translate these goals into reality. Two additional production lines have already been ordered.

Encoma started manufacturing multilayer HDPE pipes for water supply, geothermal and cable protection applications, as well as for underfloor heating in the fall of 2021 after building a new factory accommodating several extrusion lines. Within the frame of this project, KraussMaffei installed a complete three-layer QuickSwitch line covering the entire production process – from raw material to semi-finished product handling.

Derek Hofer, Plant Manager at Encoma, said: “For us as a newcomer in this branch of industry, it was extremely important to have a competent partner at our side who would be able to set up a turnkey plant on our premises and also provide training and support.”

Encoma is so satisfied with the plant technology and machine supplier that the company ordered two new lines just three months after the start of production – a second QuickSwitch line and a 5-layer PE-RT line specifically designed for underfloor heating pipes.QuickSwitch is the name of KraussMaffei Extrusion's unique package solution for the flexible production of pipes of widely differing dimensions on one line without requiring any retooling. The core component of each QuickSwitch line is the adjustable calibration basket, which is set to new pipe dimensions fully automatically and within a given time without having to stop the production line.

The waste produced during the “quick switch” period is limited to a cone-shaped piece of material, which contributes not only to higher efficiency but also to enhanced sustainability in hose production.

In addition to changing the pipe dimensions at the push of a button, QuickSwitch also ensures fine adjustment of pipe wall thickness and pipe centring. Once saved, production data can be retrieved and adjusted at any time, which ensures exact reproducibility. The entire downstream equipment integrated into the control system is automatically adjusted as well, readjustment is therefore no longer necessary.

Due to the intelligent control system, all production parameters can be monitored, documented and correlated. With the line already installed, Encoma produces pipes with diameters ranging between 25 and 63mm. The line now ordered will extend the dimensional range up to 6 inches (168/175 mm).