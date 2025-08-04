FEDDEM delivers new FED 18 MTS laboratory extruder to Polyram – MCT

The Sinzig-based machine manufacturer FEDDEM has delivered the first model of the newly developed FED 18 MTS laboratory extruder to Polyram – MCT Germany GmbH.

The machine concept is specifically designed to meet the requirements of modern formulation and product development. Polyram – MCT is making this investment as part of the comprehensive modernisation of its laboratory at its Bad Oeynhausen site. The extruder is used in particular for the development and quality assurance of thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) and talc-reinforced and glass fibre-reinforced polypropylene (PP-TV and PP-GF) – under realistic conditions with parameters that are almost identical to those used in series production.

“With the FED 18 MTS, we are expanding our extruder portfolio with a new, compact size,” explains Dieter Gross, Managing Director at FEDDEM. “The extruder offers maximum flexibility and precision – ideal for use in laboratory environments, technological development centres and as a pilot plant for the production of sample quantities and small batches.”

According to the manufacturer, the modular design of the FED 18 MTS allows flexible adjustment of the process length from 32 L/D to up to 52 L/D without changes to the frame, cooling system or control system. All supply lines are pluggable. Dosing devices can be integrated directly to save space and can be folded away to the side for maintenance, cleaning and conversion. This means that the extruder can be converted particularly quickly and flexibly – a clear advantage for development and scale-up processes.

Optional components such as the FSB side feed or the FSV side vacuum degassing create practical conditions for the exact transfer of laboratory data to production lines. The robust design of the FED 18 MTS guarantees high process stability and reproducibility.

Modernisation at Polyram – MCT

With its investment in the FED 18 MTS, Polyram – MCT is pursuing its goal of further expanding its own innovative strength. The company's laboratory has been extensively modernised over the past twelve months. In addition to the new extruder, numerous analysis methods are available, including thermal analyses such as dynamic differential calorimetry (DSC) or Fourier transform infrared spectrometry (FTIR), mechanical tests (tensile, impact, hardness), colour and density measurements, and long-term ageing and stability tests.

The laboratory supports research and development as well as production support and covers testing requirements from the concept phase to the finished compound.

FEDDEM will present the new FED 18 MTS laboratory extruder for the first time at K 2025 in Duesseldorf, Hall 15, Stand A42.