FEDDEM showcasing versatility at FAKUMA

FEDDEM GmbH & Co. KG will provide an overview of its LFT pultrusion lines for the production of long glass fibre pellets as well as its upcycling and service capabilities, alongside its FED 43 MTS 32 L/D twin-screw extruder at FAKUMA 2021.

The FED 43 MTS model range offers advantages for compounding and masterbatch applications, including a highly efficient melting and mixing of product components through the use of FME mixing elements.

Klaus Hojer, Business Development Manager, said: "The technology of LFT pultrusion lines for the production of LFT-G long pellets has been around for several years. FEDDEM has taken a fresh look at the details of the line components to improve performance, quality and handling. The result is not only unprecedentedly tight tolerances from the fibre content in the pellets, but also the repeatability of the achievable material properties of the LFT compound on different lines and line sizes with haul-off speeds of up to 60 m/min."

The extruder for melt preparation is installed parallel to the roving line, which enables space savings in the plant. All maintenance access points for the individual plant components have been designed to allow direct and fast access to ensure the highest possible plant availability.

In upcycling applications, twin-screw extruders are proving their worth in terms of high mixing performance in a gentle process that delivers high-quality recyclate. Additives can be incorporated into the process that adjust the viscosity and colour of the recyclate for optimal reuse.

Hojer added: "Screw geometries for FEDDEM extruders in these applications are equipped with FME mixing elements for gentle processing. The processing section can be equipped with a variety of wear protection types, depending on the application.".

FEDDEM also offers a wide range of services from measuring process parts to assessing the overall condition of a plant with recommendations for maintenance measures. The company has invited FAKUMA visitors to the booth (Hall 6/6217) for more detailed information.