FEDDEM to present application-oriented solutions at K 2025

In Hall 15, Stand A42, FEDDEM will present two practical developments for twin-screw extrusion: the compact FED 18 MTS laboratory extruder and the FEDDEM Automatic AirBlade (FAA) for minimising product residues at the extruder die exit.

With the FED 18 MTS, FEDDEM is expanding its extruder portfolio with an additional size. The laboratory extruder is specially designed to meet the requirements of formulation and product development and enables precise, reproducible results in a small space. The modular design allows flexible adjustment of the process length from 32 L/D to up to 52 L/D – without changes to the frame, cooling system or control system.

All supply lines are pluggable, dosing devices are integrated into the extruder in a space-saving manner without additional racks and, according to the company, can be easily moved to the side for maintenance and cleaning. This allows the extruder to be quickly converted and used in a variety of ways. In addition to its robust design, optional add-on units such as the FSB side feeder or FSV side vacuum degassing provide practical scale-up options.

FEDDEM is also exhibiting the Automatic AirBlade (FAA). This system was developed to remove material residues at the die exit with a targeted hot air stream, thereby reducing beard formation. An integrated deflection mechanism retracts the slot die from the working area at the touch of a button if a strand break occurs. This improves process reliability and facilitates uninterrupted operation.

“Both solutions are the result of our continuous development of practical systems for efficient and stable production,” explains David Constroffer, Head of Development and Design at FEDDEM.