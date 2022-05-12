Gneuss to showcase a range of innovative extrusion technologies at PRSE in Amsterdam

Germany-based extrusion technology specialist Gneuss will be showcasing four of its innovative solutions at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) in Amsterdam, 22-23 June.

Gneuss Process Unit (GPU)

With the Gneuss Process Unit (GPU), a well-established concept is available which has proven itself many times over in the recycling of plastic waste, both in the post-consumer sector and for industrial waste. Due to the highly efficient degassing performance, pre-drying of the material can be dispensed with even in PET recycling processes.

A Gneuss Processing Unit consists of a Gneuss MRS extruder with its unmatched devolatilisation and decontamination performance in combination with a highly efficient Gneuss Rotary Filtration System and an online viscometer VIS for intelligent dynamic viscosity control.

Developed specifically for PET, the MRS is now also running in polyolefin, polyamide, polylactam and polystyrene applications, with other materials and applications being tested.

With the new MRSjump extruder, the MRS screw section has been modified and extended so that, in combination with a vacuum unit developed for this purpose, the viscosity of the polyester can be raised and/or stabilised to the desired level directly in the extrusion step.

The new MRSjump version of the extruder dramatically increases the surface exchange rate under vacuum, so that partial polycondensation takes place within the extruder. For the first time, the processing of recycled materials with low or highly fluctuating input viscosities, like post-consumer tray grinds, is possible in only one extrusion step and real upcycling is achieved

The JUMP polyreactor is a compact and efficient alternative to conventional SSP (solid state) systems and enables direct reintroduction of the polymer into the production process without the need to remelt the polymer.

The reactor is installed behind a GPU and the polymer passes over several rotating stirring and conveying elements creating a polymer film whose surface is constantly renewed. The reactor vessel is kept under vacuum, through which volatile substances are reliably removed. By regulating the residence time in the reactor, the vacuum, the fill level and the speed of rotation of the agitating devices, the polycondensation reaction can be altered to achieve the required product properties.

With the IV booster JUMP, the viscosity of polyester is flexibly lifted to the desired level.

Finally, the patented Gneuss Rotary Filtration Systems distinguish themselves by a high degree of automation and safe operation. They make an almost 100 per cent line availability possible.

The main characteristic of the systems is the filter disk on which the screen cavities are located in a ring pattern and which is completely encapsulated by the two filter blocks. It is thus protected from contact with the environment. A sealed safety cover makes an easy access to the filter disk for screen changes possible. The melt channel design excludes dead spots and reduces the dwell time of the melt to an absolute minimum.

Gneuss’ top model, the RSFgenius, operates with an integrated self-cleaning system for very demanding applications and highest quality requirements.

The SFXmagnus series operates automatically as well as process and pressure constant. It is suitable for a very wide range of applications.