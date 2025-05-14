Guill introduces spiderless pipe die for extrusion

Guill Tool recently announced the availability of its spiderless pipe die. This new offering utilises precision tooling to provide increased material savings compared to conventional basket dies for pipe extrusions.

In the coming years, the global market for pipes used in irrigation/sewage systems and industrial applications is expected to grow. This is driven by the increasing need for water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as the growth of industrialisation and urbanisation. These factors are expected to drive demand for pipes in emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil, as well as in developed markets like the U.S. and Europe.

Used by tube and pipe producers for larger diameter capabilities, this new pipe die can provide a finished extrusion with OD up to 4”. Larger diameters upon request. It’s offered in 4140 steel or stainless steel with heat treating.

The company’s spiderless pipe die design differentiates itself from a basket die with its focus on precision tooling gained from decades of experience in multi-layer extrusions, medical tubing, flow analysis and Guill’s ISO 9001 and AS9100 (Aerospace) quality systems. The significance of the Guill Spiderless Pipe Die becomes evident when considering material savings.

In general, the cost of the polymer material can range from 50% to 70% of the total cost of producing polymer pipes. The cost of other materials such as additives, fillers and reinforcements, as well as the cost of energy, labour, equipment and overhead contribute to the total production cost.

In some cases, the energy cost, particularly electricity and natural gas, can be a significant part of the total cost of production, especially for large-scale production facilities. In other cases, labour costs in regions of the world with high labour costs can significantly impact the cost of production. The cost of the raw polymer can be affected by market fluctuations in the price of oil, impacting the cost of petrochemicals used in the production of polymers. Additionally, the cost can also be influenced by supply and demand factors and global trade dynamics.