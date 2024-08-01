Guill Tool introduces new blow moulding extrusion series

Guill Tool, a provider of extrusion tooling, offers its Series 1000. This series of blow moulding extrusion dies, features a core diameter between 8.5″ (219.5 mm) – 10″ (254.0 mm). Model 1025 uses material blends which are ideal for medical, automotive and specialty packaging.

Series 1000 is available as single layer, co-extrusion or triple extrusion. It adapts to existing extruder layout and, in most cases, accepts existing tooling. Features include fixed centre or adjustable, built-in cartridge heaters, low inventory, expandable to multi-layer, heated core pin, one-piece body/flow diverter and split feed balanced flow.

Most products should be run fixed. Users need to change only one component to become fully adjustable. The cartridge heaters offer even heat for better flow and ensure there aren’t any cold spots. Low inventory produces no burning or stagnation, resulting in quick colour change. Since it’s expandable to multi-layer, the crossheads run a variety of products. Benefits of the heated core pin and one-piece body/flow diverter are better temperature control and easy cleaning/quick change over, respectively. Lastly, the split feed balanced flow achieves concentric walls at all speeds.