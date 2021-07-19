Im-press-ive developments from KraussMaffei

As a pioneer in the design and manufacture of continuously operating Auma rotary presses, KraussMaffei is launching a brand-new Auma series offering a true value proposition.

KraussMaffei's new Auma series

KraussMaffei Extrusion Technology has more than 120 years of expertise at its site in Hanover, Germany, from where Auma technology originates. We are very satisfied with the new development, as confirmed by our own tests in our technical centre and also initial customer tests.

Those manufacturers that will be especially interested in acquiring this new machinery include rubber sheeting, flooring and roofing membranes manufacturers. One can also expect to see the technology put to use In the production of coating films, flooring, cladding, conveyor belts and many other multi-layer films and sheets made of thermoplastic polymers and elastomers.

Synonymous with quality and reliability, a mid-sized Auma rotary press machine with unwinding and rewinding equipment will occupy a base area of approximately 50sqm.

The main advantage of the Auma operating principle over discontinuously operating platen presses consists in constant production conditions. The Auma ensures constant temperature, pressure and residence time values to avoid product quality variations, unevenness or undesired transition marks. That's reason enough why the Auma has firmly established itself in the market in the 0.5-20mm thickness range.

The operating temperature of all Auma versions is between 80 and 220°C. The new series also comprises a special version designed for process temperatures of up to 340°C. Optimised temperature distribution across the heating drum width and optional temperature control ensure maximum accuracy and consistency in the entire production process whilst reducing overall energy requirements. Another plus point of the 60 and 100 Auma sizes is the increase of the process pressures to 10 bar. The two larger machine versions (150 or 200 cm drum diameter) continue to operate at a pressure of 8 and 6 bar.

Due to KraussMaffei's proprietary software – available as a Basic or Advanced version for the Auma – functionalities such as data recording, quality management and connection to interfaces of upstream and downstream equipment are incorporated as standard features.