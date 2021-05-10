KraussMaffei Group has bundled its technological knowhow and extrusion experience by merging its corporate extrusion operations at a single location.

× Expand KraussMaffei KraussMaffei merges corporate extrusion operations The new KraussMaffei plant with the unique extrusion R&D centre is being built in Laatzen, near Hannover, Germany

This strategic approach results in substantial product benefits for customers, valuable synergy effects for the company, and new opportunities and fields of research for the future.

The company is aiming to connect the world with a state-of-the-art extrusion R&D centre, which is located at the new site in Laatzen, Germany. The new plant is part of the largest investments in KraussMaffei's history.

Dr Volker Nilles, Executive Vice President for New Machinery Business at KraussMaffei, said: “Against the background of KraussMaffei’s growth plans, bundling the extrusion activities at one location is the right strategic response to current and future challenges in our industry. With our Hannover-based technology centre for the most diverse extrusion applications, and especially with our move to the new site in 2022, we are taking our expertise to a new level.”

The product portfolio offered by KraussMaffei Group covers almost all extrusion technologies and has done so for over 20 years.

The new R&D centre will offer ideal conditions for all extrusion companies opting to produce their own starting materials or processors wishing to add new end products to their current product portfolios.

“Customers will get a live experience of all the technologies available at KraussMaffei,” Nilles added, “and they will be able to carry out trials with their own raw materials and talk to experienced staff from all extrusion areas like compounding, pipe and profile extrusion as well as with our specialists in digitalisation and Industry 4.0. This saves time and substantially simplifies co-ordination.”