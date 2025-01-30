Boston Matthews' new Servo Coiler brings greater accuracy levels

Extrusion machinery manufacturer Boston Matthews introduced a new Servo Controlled Coiler for the precision winding of tubes and flexible profiles.

The UCS Range of Coilers incorporates Servo control technology to ensure maximum accuracy and repeatability for high-quality product winding. UCS Coilers benefit from the Boston Matthews developed SMART Control System which provides the user with exact real number input for repeatable set-up as well as several additional features not readily available with conventional coilers.

The Coiler set-up is controlled via an easy-to-follow touchscreen and provides the operator with total control of the entire coiling operation. This includes traverse start and stops position and a “jog” feature for extra fine-tuning. Additional settable features include Pitch length, Dwell Time and total length of Coil required ensuring the exact desired layering is always achieved and can be easily changed from product to product.

Warning alarms can be set to alert the operator when a coil length run is near completion. All the settable functions can be saved as a recipe and called up when required, ensuring complete repeatability and taking away any operator influence. Security settings can also be set to ensure settings or recipes are only accessed by authorised personnel. The Servo Coiler is configured to be used either with a Dancing Arm or a Sonar Loop for tension control.

Boston Matthews Managing Director Simon Brookes stated “The ability to have complete control over all the settings, combined with the accuracy of a Servo provides not only an enhanced level of winding accuracy but removes the reliance on the experience and skill level of the operators."