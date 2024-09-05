Reel Power acquires Novatec downstream extrusion line equipment

Novatec, Inc., a US-based manufacturer of drying and conveying equipment for extrusion, injection, blow moulding and food industries, has agreed to offer Reel Power Industrial Inc., the specialist in the design and build of high precision automated coiling, spooling, and winding equipment, its downstream equipment products for extrusion lines.

This downstream product divestment allows Novatec to focus on their core conveying, drying and moisture equipment solutions, providing a strong product offerings base to focus on and expand its lead in their overall business.

The acquisition by Reel Power of these downstream products is also a strong fit for Reel Power, who already offers high-quality downstream reeling, coiling, and spooling solutions for several markets. This acquisition allows Reel Power Industrial to provide a turn-key downstream package to customers, one that increases the automation offering for improved productivity.

Reel Power focuses on providing application-specific coiling, reeling, and spooling solutions to prospects needing downstream equipment to solve their line requirements. With the addition of pullers, cutters, and cooling tanks, Reel Power Industrial Inc., will be able to provide to customers a complete downstream solution.