In the increasingly complex and automated tube and pipe production, measuring devices that reliably measure the required product parameters in real time have long been standard. However, measuring alone is no guarantee for excellent product quality. Only in combination with display and control systems can the production process can be specifically controlled and optimised.

SIKORA SIKORA makes full use of measuring technology

SIKORA therefore offers the SIKORA ECOCONTROL series, which consists of three ECOCONTROL premium processor systems with 22'', 15'' or 8.4'' TFT screens. All models are characterised by a simple and intuitive touchscreen operation and a clear display.

Recorded production data can be stored on the internal SSD hard disk or directly on a server (Ethernet). Production reports (time, length and batch based) are also available for all ECOCONTROL models, which are used in quality control as well as in daily production to document product quality over a defined period of time.

The ECOCONTROL series has all standard market interfaces, such as fieldbus or OPC UA, to conveniently transfer measurement data to the plant control system or server structures. The devices are therefore ‘Industry 4.0 ready’ and ideally suited for use in modern tube and pipe extrusion lines with increasing levels of automation.

In addition to the display and documentation of measured data, the ECOCONTROL series offers its own automatic control with the SET POINT module. Here, the processor system automatically modifies the haul-off speed or the extruder speed to control to the nominal value of the wall thickness. The ECOCONTROL models thus enable a higher degree of automation (especially for older extrusion lines) and guarantee maximum process reliability with increased productivity and simultaneous compliance with the given specifications.