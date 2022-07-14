Separating and recovering fine metals will be Bunting’s focus at the RWM & Letsrecycle Live show (14-15 September 2022) at the NEC Birmingham. Visitors will see metal separation equipment in operation recovering fine non-ferrous metals and stainless-steel. On the stand will be an Eddy Current Separator, SSSC Stainless Steel Separator, and an ElectroStatic Separator.

× Expand Bunting Bunting to showcase fine metal recovery solutions at RWM & Letsrecycle Live Bunting's Eddy Current Separator

Bunting is a leading designer and manufacturer of magnetic separators for the recycling and waste industries. With an increasing demand to recover or separate increasingly smaller sized metals from a wide variety of secondary materials, Bunting has developed and enhanced metal separators such as the ElectroStatic Separators and Eddy Current Separator.

For a recent project in the Middle East, Bunting supplied a Metal Separation Module (incorporating a high-strength Drum Magnet and Eddy Current Separator) and ElectroStatic Separator to recover fine aluminium from crushed dross. This combination of separation technologies maximises the metal recovery with ferrous metal separated by the Drum Magnet, larger aluminium recovered on the Eddy Current Separator, and fine aluminium separated on the ElectroStatic Separator.

The ElectroStatic Separator provides ‘the only known method of separating fine metal from a wide range of recycled materials’ including cable, WEEE, aluminium dross, and plastic waste. Separation occurs by an induced electrostatic charge into a conductive dry-liberated particle. Electrostatic separators are commonly used in conjunction with high-intensity magnetic separators and Eddy Current Separators.

On the stand at RWM & Letsrecycle Live, Bunting’s experienced team aim to assist recycling companies and solve metal separation problems. Many projects will involve the testing of material at Bunting’s UK-based Customer Experience Centre. Tests on equipment including the ElectroStatic Separator, Eddy Current Separator, and Stainless Steel Separators determine the separation efficiency in terms of recovery and purity.

Adrian Coleman, General Manager of Bunting-Redditch, said: “The RWM & Letsrecycle Live show provides the perfect opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of our metal separators. The requirements of the recycling sector are increasingly demanding and we, as equipment suppliers, need to adapt. With technology such as the ElectroStatic Separator we enable metal separation that was previously not possible.”