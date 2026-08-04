Centriforce marks milestone of recycled plastic innovation

Centriforce, the Liverpool-based manufacturer of recycled plastic damage prevention products, celebrates 50 years in business. From their six-acre site on Derby Road in Liverpool, over half a century, the company has become the UK's market leader in recycled plastic protection, supplying the utilities, construction, agriculture and engineering sectors with a wide range of sustainable solutions.

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What began as Chisholm Plastics in 1976, processing paper and plastic waste, has evolved into a global manufacturer now operating under the Centriforce name, a business that now exports to over 50 countries worldwide. The company’s core products, from Stokbord, the UK's leading recycled plastic sheet to the most recently launched Protrack ground protection mat range, are made entirely from 100% recycled post-consumer and industrial plastic; mainly from packaging, milk bottles and carrier bags that would otherwise end up in landfill.

The company's products are embedded in some of Britain's most significant infrastructure projects. When the East Midlands Electricity Board first adopted Stokbord Cable Protection Tiles in 1982 replacing concrete, it marked the beginning of a relationship between Centriforce and the UK Utility Sector that now spans four decades. Today, Stokbord and Tapetile are specified by major power, gas and telecoms network operators to protect their buried infrastructure across the UK and the world. In 2018, Centriforce also developed Stokbord Utility Protection in a roll format, a safer and faster installation method, which has played a pivotal role in the delivery of major renewables infrastructure projects - signalling Centriforce’s central role in the transition to clean energy.

Beyond the utilities sector, Centriforce has built a broad portfolio of recycled plastic products serving industries as diverse as agriculture, construction, and civil engineering. The company's roots in alternative materials stretch back to its very first product: a pig board, developed to replace plywood in agricultural housing and provide a safer, more hygienic environment for livestock. That founding principle, that recycled plastic could outperform traditional materials in demanding real-world conditions, remains as relevant today as it was in 1976. From agricultural boarding and access covers to ground protection and construction site solutions, Centriforce continues to supply a wide range of sectors with products engineered for performance, longevity and sustainability. Where traditional materials such as timber and concrete have long been the default, Centriforce's recycled plastic alternatives are increasingly specified by customers who recognise that durability, reduced maintenance costs and environmental responsibility need not be competing priorities.

The anniversary comes as demand for sustainable materials reaches an all-time high. ESG requirements are now embedded in the procurement frameworks of the major utilities, contractors and local authorities that form the company's core customer base, placing Centriforce's 50-year track record of 100% recycled plastic manufacturing in a strategically powerful position. The company has this year published its most comprehensive net zero roadmap to date, targeting a greater than 70% reduction in CO₂ emissions through a programme of energy efficiency upgrades at its Liverpool site.

Jonathan Pearce, CEO Centriforce, said: “This company was built on the idea that waste plastic could be something useful - something that protects lives, assets and infrastructure. We didn't call it the circular economy in 1976; we just called it common sense. The future for the business looks incredibly bright, as we move into new geographical areas, develop new products and play our role in striving to achieve net zero for our planet.”

The company will mark its 50th birthday with a programme of events and activities throughout the anniversary year, including a nationwide media campaign titled Force of 50. Three inspirational Centriforce team members are also running the Manchester Half Marathon on 4th October 2026 to raise funds for KIND, a cause and a team the whole business is immensely proud to support. KIND is a Liverpool charity supporting children and families experiencing poverty and disadvantage.