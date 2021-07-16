Ty Rhoad, TOMRA Recycling’s newly appointed Regional Director Americas, speaks to Rob Coker about the challenges he faces in helping improve recycling rates across the Atlantic.
Congratulations on your appointment. How does to feel to be joining such a renowned business?
TOMRA
Circular states
Ty Rhoad
I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work for a company whose passion for recycling and advancing the circular economy aligns with mine. TOMRA has an excellent global reputation for recycling technology and innovation, and I’m happy to do my part of advancing TOMRA’s mission.
I also see tremendous opportunity to grow the recycling infrastructure in the Americas. Many communities’ recycling programmes are underdeveloped – as evidenced by a recent figure of less than 20 per cent of all plastics are recycled in the US. There is just so much untapped potential for TOMRA to help close the recycling loop.
How does one go about selling European technology to the NA market?
Where the technology is developed is not the critical issue. It’s if the technology works and if a company has the right people in place to offer recycling operations, the right technology for the application, and the ability to support the customer after the sale.
TOMRA has incredible technology – such as AUTOSORT, AUTOSORT FLAKE and INNOSORT FLAKE – targeted to optimise recycled product purity and increase throughput rates, as well as decades of field experience to offer customised sorting solutions, so companies have the confidence they are investing in the right technologies to sort their feed material.
Regarding after-sale support to ensure the equipment and technologies are working at optimum efficiency, TOMRA has this covered through technologies that offer the ability to connect machines, review production data and see when and where there are issues. We also have dedicated service technicians to support our customers and plant building partners to offer service and parts support.
And how do you expect European technology will help improve recycling rates in the Americas?
TOMRA is here to accelerate the transformation to a circular economy and shape future waste and resource systems. We’re bringing the latest standards and solutions for advancing recovery and recycling rates to the Americas. We can enable transformation and bring recycling in the Americas to a new level, for the sake of the industry and the environment.
TOMRA has thousands of units operating globally and hundreds in North and South America. One best-practice example is SIMs materials recovery facility (MRF) in Brooklyn, NY. This is the largest MRF in the US, handling more than 24,000 tonnes per month of waste from the city’s more than eight million residents, which is collected and delivered by New York City’s Department of Sanitation (DSNY). DSNY runs one of the most robust recycling programmes in the country, accepting and sorting rigid plastics, cartons, glass, metals, and paper.
We must mention that the recycling rates in the Americas are relatively low compared to many European countries, and we must improve the local waste management infrastructure to considerably increase these. This includes the proper disposal and collection of waste since, without collection, sorting and recycling, plants do not have the necessary materials at hand and are thus limited in recovery. Luckily, TOMRA has more business units. One of them, TOMRA Collections, provides Deposit Return Systems to collect used beverage containers for clean loop recycling, thus brining valuable materials back to the value chain. Plastic packaging, on the other hand, ends up in MRFs and can be recovered by the machines of TOMRA Recycling.
Can you share with us some of your recycling-based background that led to your appointment?
I am an active member of the Future Industry Leaders Alliance of the National Waste and Recycling Association and have worked with ONM Environmental Products and Services and Rehrig Pacific Company. In these roles I have developed a passion for the industry and for making a difference and making our world greener. Resources are limited and we must turn to them to enable greater sustainability. Plastics is a hot-button issue because its production rates are accelerating, as is littering or improper disposal. This is a pity because plastic is such a versatile and beneficial material. Its value and quality must be kept and appreciated. Giving products a second, third, fourth life is the best we can do for our planet, and changing the way we use our resources can ensure the long-term health of our economies, communities and environment. The way we are meeting our needs today is actually comprising the ability of future generations to meet theirs to the same extent.
TOMRA
Circulart states
TOMRA Autosort
Being committed to what I do professionally, and support privately, has always helped me in realising important projects and being successful in my previous positions. I’d apply the same approach at TOMRA to promote recycling at all scales.
Is value chain-wide collaboration as fluid in the Americas as it is in Europe?
As of now we can take Europe as a best practice in cross-value-chain collaboration. TOMRA set a good example when joining forces with Borealis and Zimmermann, with whom we have recently opened a state-of-the-art plant for post-consumer plastic waste sorting and advanced mechanical recycling in Lahnstein, Germany, which processes both rigid and flexible household plastic waste. Unlike many such plants, it will produce the advanced solutions necessary for use in high-demanding plastic applications in various industries.
With high-purity, low-odour, high product consistency and light colour fractions, the recycled polymers will meet customer quality requirements across the value chain. This collaboration is just the beginning of what’s possible when key players come together.
Why do such industry relationships matter when it comes to challenges such as sustainability and circular economy?
The full value chain must work together to maximise impact in preserving resources, enable change, and unlock new business opportunities. All involved in the value chain have their role to play, and no one can make a considerable impact without the other acting alike.
A good example here is Design4Recycling. To further promote the recycling rate of plastics packaging, the packaging must be designed to be recyclable. If this is not given, recyclers can have the best technologies in place but not improve recovery rates, because the material is simply not recyclable. Likewise, brand owners must be willing to change their production and increasingly use recycled content in their products. With some of the latest legislations, they are even forced to increase the amount of recycled content. California, for instance, is the first US state to ask for a minimum PCR resin in plastic bottles. The amount of required PCR resin in PET bottles must increase to 50 per cent in 2030.
As for Europe, the Single-Use-Plastic Ban asks for the incorporation of 25 per cent of recycled plastic in PET beverage bottles from 2025, and 30 per cent in all plastic beverage bottles from 2030. As we see here, global efforts in recent years have already produced a tidal wave of new agendas and collaborations – a scenario that should become commonplace.
What challenges are you looking forward to tackling the most?
Since I see an incredible potential for the recycling industry in the Americas, I am particularly looking forward to further advancing the segments with TOMRA, the company’s knowledge, impact leadership, and technology. It is important to sharpen the awareness of current resource crises while going ahead with best-practice examples. There is still a long way to go, but we must start now to make a difference tomorrow.
For me, it is an incredible opportunity to support the transformation in the US, Canada and in Latin America.