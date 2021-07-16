Ty Rhoad, TOMRA Recycling’s newly appointed Regional Director Americas, speaks to Rob Coker about the challenges he faces in helping improve recycling rates across the Atlantic.

Congratulations on your appointment. How does to feel to be joining such a renowned business?

TOMRA Circular states Ty Rhoad

I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work for a company whose passion for recycling and advancing the circular economy aligns with mine. TOMRA has an excellent global reputation for recycling technology and innovation, and I’m happy to do my part of advancing TOMRA’s mission.

I also see tremendous opportunity to grow the recycling infrastructure in the Americas. Many communities’ recycling programmes are underdeveloped – as evidenced by a recent figure of less than 20 per cent of all plastics are recycled in the US. There is just so much untapped potential for TOMRA to help close the recycling loop.

How does one go about selling European technology to the NA market?

Where the technology is developed is not the critical issue. It’s if the technology works and if a company has the right people in place to offer recycling operations, the right technology for the application, and the ability to support the customer after the sale.

TOMRA has incredible technology – such as AUTOSORT, AUTOSORT FLAKE and INNOSORT FLAKE – targeted to optimise recycled product purity and increase throughput rates, as well as decades of field experience to offer customised sorting solutions, so companies have the confidence they are investing in the right technologies to sort their feed material.

Regarding after-sale support to ensure the equipment and technologies are working at optimum efficiency, TOMRA has this covered through technologies that offer the ability to connect machines, review production data and see when and where there are issues. We also have dedicated service technicians to support our customers and plant building partners to offer service and parts support.

And how do you expect European technology will help improve recycling rates in the Americas?

TOMRA is here to accelerate the transformation to a circular economy and shape future waste and resource systems. We’re bringing the latest standards and solutions for advancing recovery and recycling rates to the Americas. We can enable transformation and bring recycling in the Americas to a new level, for the sake of the industry and the environment.

TOMRA has thousands of units operating globally and hundreds in North and South America. One best-practice example is SIMs materials recovery facility (MRF) in Brooklyn, NY. This is the largest MRF in the US, handling more than 24,000 tonnes per month of waste from the city’s more than eight million residents, which is collected and delivered by New York City’s Department of Sanitation (DSNY). DSNY runs one of the most robust recycling programmes in the country, accepting and sorting rigid plastics, cartons, glass, metals, and paper.

We must mention that the recycling rates in the Americas are relatively low compared to many European countries, and we must improve the local waste management infrastructure to considerably increase these. This includes the proper disposal and collection of waste since, without collection, sorting and recycling, plants do not have the necessary materials at hand and are thus limited in recovery. Luckily, TOMRA has more business units. One of them, TOMRA Collections, provides Deposit Return Systems to collect used beverage containers for clean loop recycling, thus brining valuable materials back to the value chain. Plastic packaging, on the other hand, ends up in MRFs and can be recovered by the machines of TOMRA Recycling.

Can you share with us some of your recycling-based background that led to your appointment?

I am an active member of the Future Industry Leaders Alliance of the National Waste and Recycling Association and have worked with ONM Environmental Products and Services and Rehrig Pacific Company. In these roles I have developed a passion for the industry and for making a difference and making our world greener. Resources are limited and we must turn to them to enable greater sustainability. Plastics is a hot-button issue because its production rates are accelerating, as is littering or improper disposal. This is a pity because plastic is such a versatile and beneficial material. Its value and quality must be kept and appreciated. Giving products a second, third, fourth life is the best we can do for our planet, and changing the way we use our resources can ensure the long-term health of our economies, communities and environment. The way we are meeting our needs today is actually comprising the ability of future generations to meet theirs to the same extent.