TOMRA, in collaboration with adidas and Mojo Supermarket, has begun to reward consumers for recycling plastic bottles and earning a discount on redesigned, more sustainable footwear.

× Expand TOMRA Containers for trainers: TOMRA collaboration aims to kick the plastic waste habit

Throughout April, shoppers at the 565 5th Ave. adidas store in Manhattan could recycle their empty plastic bottles and earn a discount on a pair of new Stan Smith sneakers made from recycled materials.

To participate, recyclers returned their deposit-eligible plastic bottles at the in-store, Stan Smith-branded TOMRA reverse vending machine. After returning their bottles, the machine issued a voucher for a discount.

The shoes have been recently redesigned to highlight adidas’ commitment to use only recycled polyester by 2024.

Nir Samuel, VP and GM, TOMRA Metro New York, said: "TOMRA technology is able to facilitate the collection and recycling of plastic bottles in a fast, clean and simple way, ensuring more containers stay in a loop of reuse and out of our oceans. And, being able to collaborate with adidas and offer this discount on more sustainable Stan Smiths makes all that even more exciting."

TOMRA has approximately 80,000 reverse vending machines installed in over 60 markets, capturing over 40 billion used beverage containers worldwide each year.