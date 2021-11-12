EREMA has collected the award for Machinery Innovation of the Year for its recycling system INTAREMA TVEplus RegrindPro + ReFresher at the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe ceremony as part of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe in Amsterdam.

× Expand EREMA EREMA awarded Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year

Due to the combination of its recycling machine with the ReFresher technology that reduces odour downstream of the extrusion process, EREMA has enabled the PCR-HDPE produced with it to be used in proportions of up to 100 per cent for the production of packaging for direct contact with food and beverages, as confirmed by the US FDA.

The judges recongised this innovation as a step change in eliminating unwanted odour from waste plastics, allowing recyclate to replace virgin palstics in high-end applications. This type of innovation is essential for meeting EU targets for recycled content of food contact plastics.

The market also confirms awarding this technology. By the end of 2021, EREMA customers will be able to produce 450,000 tonnes of high-quality, odor-optimised regranulate per year.

Michael Heitzinger, Managing Director EREMA GmbH, said: “We are very pleased about this award because it is visible proof of the company’s innovation capacity and the outstanding quality of the recycling system.”

In addition to HDPE beverage containers, HDPE closures and PP and PET beverage bottles can also be processed. Material containing up to 100 per cent recyclate can be used in the production of containers for direct contact with food of all kinds.