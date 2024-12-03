EREMA Group expands offering on a global scale

UMAC, a member of the EREMA Group, is expanding its ReadyMac product line with a new 60 hertz version. The standardised machine with its particularly attractive price-performance ratio will be presented in its new look for the first time at Plast Eurasia from 4-7 December 2024 in Istanbul.

× Expand UMAC

The ReadyMac celebrated its market launch at K 2022. The recycling system, which is produced in stock and available at short notice, has since established itself successfully in the 50 hertz version, particularly on the European market. Based on this success, UMAC is now offering the ReadyMac 500 in a 60 hertz version.

"The expansion of the offering allows customers to benefit from this attractive overall package worldwide," emphasises Michael Köhnhofer, Site Manager at UMAC. "The ReadyMac is suitable for a wide range of materials and degrees of contamination, processing film, flakes and regrind into high-quality recycled pellets. The fixed price of just EUR 375,000 makes it an attractive proposition."

The ReadyMac is based on EREMA's proven TVE technology, in which degassing occurs after filtration. Equipped with a robust SW RTF screen changer filtration system, the recycling machine processes both printed and contaminated waste. The multipurpose screw handles a wide range of materials efficiently and reliably. With a throughput of up to 500 kg/h for LDPE, LLDPE, MDPE, PP, PS, PC, ABS and up to 450 kg/h for HDPE, the ReadyMac 500 is a true all-rounder.

The two frequency converters on the main drives (preconditioning unit and extruder screw) ensure consistently high throughputs and quality for a wide variety of material types, such as regrind, film or nonwoven, even without changing the screw. This enhances both flexibility and productivity. The frequency converters are now included as standard with the ReadyMac.

The ReadyMac offers a reliable and economical solution for processing different materials efficiently. It will The ReadyMac 500 will be presented in its new machine design at the UMAC stand at Plast Eurasia 2024.