EREMA Group joins Chemical Recycling Europe

EREMA Group has become a member of the Chemical Recycling Europe association. The Austrian plastics recycling machine manufacturer and provider of relevant services has shown continuous commitment to improving co-operation along the plastics value chain for many years, and its aim now is to integrate recycling know-how in such a way that benefits the environment, the industry, and society.

‘In order to achieve the European Union's targets for plastics recycling and the use of recyclates, the technical capabilities of mechanical recycling need to be exploited by expanding collection, sorting and recycling infrastructure and by further developing the technologies and end applications,’ a press release stated. Chemical recycling has proven itself as a viable option to recycle the maximum volume of plastic waste.

Klaus Lederer, Technology Research Manager - Chemical Recycling at EREMA Group GmbH, clarified: "In many cases, mechanical processes are at the beginning of the process chain for chemical recycling in order to prepare input streams and ensure a reliable, continuous and energy-efficient material feed.” Hence why EREMA extrusion technologies adapted to meet these specific requirements in existing chemical recycling plants.

Manfred Hackl, CEO of EREMA Group GmbH, added: "In recent years, we have not only led the way with our recycling technologies, but also with activities aimed at bringing together the players in the plastics industry for discussion and interaction to put proven Circular Economy solutions on the road even faster.

"We will contribute as a member of Chemical Recycling Europe in the same way as we do in other recycling initiatives – with great commitment and very good results."