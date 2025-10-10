EREMA presents VOLEX technology at K 2025

The EREMA stand showcases an INTAREMA 1108 TVEplus equipped with the very latest technological innovations. Both of the new technologies are aimed at further increasing the quality of recycled pellets and, at the same time, improving cost effectiveness and process stability for recycling companies.

× Expand erema

To achieve this, water is added to the plastic melt in precise doses and distributed evenly as an entraining agent. The prerequisite is the use of proven INTAREMA TVEplus technology in combination with a specially developed extruder screw and cylinder geometry in the degassing zone. "We didn't invent water stripping - but we have revolutionised it," says Sophie Pachner, R&D Manager Process Engineering at EREMA. "Only the INTAREMA TVEplus has the unique and proven Plus-Zone. This is located directly after filtration, upstream of degassing, and it ensures extremely homogeneous mixing of the entrainer into the plastic melt. The result is a really efficient stripping effect."

An intelligent dosing and control concept injects the water into the Plus-Zone with precision. The open-pored melt created by the evaporation of the water multiplies the exposed surface area of the melt a thousand-fold, shortening the diffusion paths to a minimum, and allowing VOCs and condensable substances such as limonene to escape efficiently. Together with an increase in the surface renewal rate of up to 320% and the high free volume, the optimum interplay that takes place is a high-efficiency boost for degassing performance.

VOLEX technology does not need any additional melt lines, diverters or manifolds, significantly reducing the risk of black spots and deposits. The result is a perfectly filtered and efficiently degassed melt, without compromising throughput or quality.

"VOLEX technology opens up completely new opportunities in post consumer recycling. Our customers are able to enter new applications where they can use higher proportions of recycled pellets in new products," says Markus Huber-Lindinger, Managing Director at EREMA. Examples can be found in a wide variety of film and regrind materials where particularly high degassing performance is required. The premium recycled pellets now produced at this quality level provide access to new capabilities for challenging applications, ranging from film for transport packaging, lifestyle products, and furniture, to high-quality automotive interior components and robust transport solutions such as shopping baskets.

EcoGentle now also for polyolefins

Bringing EcoGentle plasticising technology to the INTAREMA series of recycling machines is another update from EREMA. For VACUREMA and VACUNITE recycling systems that have been in successful operation for years processing PET, EcoGentle is now available for HDPE, LDPE, PP and BOPET applications as well. Existing EREMA systems can be retrofitted with this technology.

In combination with proven Counter Current technology, EcoGentle ensures perfect interaction between the intake section and the extruder screw. The material is melted particularly efficiently and gently. At the same time, the temperature of the melt is much lower. Along with reduced energy consumption and maximum flexibility in terms of the feed material, this process ensures particularly gentle treatment of the plastic melt and produces recycled pellets with a higher quality.

In the post consumer segment, EcoGentle enables the reliable processing of regrind material with different bulk densities and viscosities. For multipurpose applications (HDPE and PP), the plasticising technology lowers the temperature of the melt by up to 13 degrees Celsius and reduces the power consumption of the extruder drive by up to six percent. In real life, this translates into stable processes, less wear, longer component service life, and lower production costs. EcoGentle is also available starting immediately for inhouse recycling. With LDPE/LLDPE stretch film and with BOPET film material, the temperature of the melt is as much as 20 degrees Celsius lower, while the extruder drive consumes up to 15 percent less power.

The key components for EcoGentle are made by 3S, a subsidiary of the EREMA Group. The Austrian manufacturing specialist has many years of experience and extensive competence in the production of extruder screws and cylinders, including for large plasticising units.

"EcoGentle delivers particularly smooth and energy-efficient plasticising, and at K 2025 we are pleased to bring the proven technology for PET bottle flakes to other material streams. The much lower melt temperature has a positive effect on the quality of the melt and the quality of the final recycled pellets," says Huber-Lindinger. "EcoGentle and VOLEX are two ground-breaking technologies that open up more opportunities for high-value applications in recycling. We welcome visitors to come and see the latest technologies at the EREMA stand in Hall 9."