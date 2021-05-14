Erema Group has reported a 20 per cent increase in revenue during the 2020/21 fiscal year, and remains on course for growth.

× Expand Erema Group Erema reports 2020/21 revenue increase Manfred Hackl

A recent press release also stated that the Austria-based recycling machinery solutions provider intends to expand its manufacturing capacity alongside its customer service offering.

CEO Manfred Hackl said: “In a year that has presented each of us with extraordinary professional and private challenges, we are particularly proud that we have succeeded so well in creating a safe working environment for our employees, in fulfilling our customers' expectations and in launching worldwide the innovations that we presented at K 2019.”

Around 7,000 systems supplied by Erema Group companies are currently in operation in more than 100 countries. Growth in all segments is based on the high quality of recycled pellets achieved using these recycling solutions, enabling the use of post-consumer recyclate for packaging in the cosmetics and food sectors. This is why Erema’s recycling customers view their purchases as an important investment for the future. This can be seen, for example, in the increase of orders for INTAREMA TVEplus systems with ReFresher for the production of odour-optimised recyclate. The recycling capacity of these systems sold during the past fiscal year alone, is 250,000 tonnes per year.

Hackl added: "We have delivered a great deal of development work over the past few years. With the high level of quality we have achieved as a result, we are now meeting the precise requirements of the growing number of brand manufacturers who are committed to plastics recycling and the circular economy."