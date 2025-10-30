K 2025: Lindner presents the fourth-generation Micromat

At K 2025, Lindner unveiled the next generation of Micromat. The ever-popular plastics shredder has undergone a targeted upgrade, setting new benchmarks in efficiency, flexibility and ease of servicing.

Lindner has built on the tried-and-tested strengths of Series III – a successful and established concept that the market has enjoyed for many years. The Micromat IV is a trailblazing solution with new features that are optimally designed for the needs of the modern plastics industry – aligned with the motto ‘Ready for the future of your business!’

Energy efficiency redefined

The fourth-generation of this stationary single-shaft shredder presents an impressive, energy-efficient and maintenance-free drive concept. At its core is a state-of-the art synchronous reluctance motor that achieves IE6 energy efficiency class, and offers remarkable efficiency > 97 %. In comparison with a torque motor, the reluctance motor does not use any rare earth metals and, with considerably lower energy losses in winding and bearing, it is particularly durable and robust.

With the new coupling function, the drive system is also completely maintenance-free. The drive belts are automatically tensioned so they are always at the optimum point. If a foreign body is detected in the machine, the pressure is released from the hydraulic cylinder to protect the drive unit. Another advantage: Changing the belt is a quick and easy operation that the customer can perform on site without needing any external service personnel. Our proprietary belt running-in system ensures that the belt is optimally tensioned after replacement. A smart system that saves time and money.

Material flexibility and ease of servicing

The new multicut rotor is another highlight and combines maximum flexibility in handling diverse material flows with low maintenance effort. The cutting system was specifically developed for customers who shred a wide range of input materials. Each of the four knife systems is suitable for different plastics applications:

• Step knives arranged in a row – for films and rigid plastics

• Step knives that are offset with elevations – for plastic panels and lumps

• Pointed knives in a row and offset – for films, fibres and woven plastics such as Big Bags

The flexibly configured knife system makes it possible to quickly and easily change pointed and step knives without having to replace the entire rotor. By using screws and no welding, the process is complete in about five hours. This function makes the Micromat IV particularly adaptable to various material requirements and once again, emphasises its customer-friendly maintenance.

“The new cutting system with a row of step knives has already proven itself many times over in customer tests. Applications with films in particular have shown the system to achieve up to 40 % more throughput,” says Product Manager Christoph Gaschnig.

Maximum quality

To ensure the stationary single-shaft shredder runs reliably at the optimum operating point, the cutting gap between the rotor blades and the counter knives will need to be adjusted. Now you can adjust the cutting gap or replace the counter knives from the outside – without opening the maintenance flap or shutting down the machine: Quick, convenient and time-saving. As well as the improvements in its core features, the Micromat IV also offers additional product updates such as effective counter-knife cooling and a simplified and optimised control concept with intuitive menu navigation.

The new Micromat series combines the customary Lindner quality with ground-breaking energy efficiency and ease of service and is available in four models – with different torques and performance levels, specifically designed for the requirements of the respective input materials.