Sustainability has been the focus of family-owned German company Krall Kunststoff-Recycling since it was founded in a small plant in early 1992, when recycling still was almost unheard of.

× Expand Krall Kunststoff-Recycling Krall Kunststoff-Recycling has been turning waste into valuable materials for 30 years

Manufacturers and processors were offered the takeover of plastic residues for subsequent type-sorting and grinding. From the very beginning, executive director Markus Krall focused on transparent plastic materials, mainly polycarbonate and PMMA, which constitute the core business today. Further key aspects are engineering plastics and the recycling of CDs.

Today, the company comprises six workshops with a total floor area of 12,000 square metres. With about 40 employees, two shredding machines, and 10 chopping mills, the company will reprocess some 8,000 tonnes of plastic materials in the anniversary year, consequently working with environmentally friendly solar power. The type-sorted regrinds from Krall Kunststoff-Recycling are sought by processors who return them to the materials cycle for the direct manufacture of new products or as an ingredient of compounds.

Krall provides the complete infrastructure, including space-saving collection bins and logistics, for around 800 manufacturing, retail and commercial collection points across Europe. More than 15,000 load carriers from Krall are in circulation, including boxes in many different sizes and designs, ideally matched for the respective needs, ensuring a smooth collection procedure. Krall also accepts all common box systems up to large containers, and offers the possibility to unload walking-floor trucks.

Founder Markus Krall said: “The market for high-quality recyclates is growing rapidly. Increasing amounts require manual sorting to be supplemented by powerful automation processes. The use of robots and artificial intelligence will be helpful. Our excellent international market position enables us to promote the development of state-of-the-art technologies up to practicability. In co-operation with institutes, we perform feasibility studies and invest in new systems to create the prerequisites to meet tomorrow's market requirements.”