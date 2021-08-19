Lindner Recyclingtech, a leading manufacturer of shredders, system solutions and industrial washing systems for plastics recycling, is taking on the challenge of improving recycled materials quality and will thus be presenting a new hot-wash system for recovering PET at FAKUMA 2021.

× Expand Lindner Lindner spotlights high-quality output and reliability at FAKUMA

Equipped with the new hot-wash tower and the new Lindner step dryer, the company is aiming to set new standards in PET recycling. When shredding the plastic to be recovered, the focus of Lindner’s Micromat series is on quality, reliability, robustness and experience.

Sustainability, resource conservation and the reduction of the ecological footprint take centre stage and underline the necessity of recycling all kinds of plastics. In addition to efficiency and cost-effectiveness, the main challenge is to use a reliably functioning system that enables a high degree of flake purity and therefore high-quality recyclate.

The signature feature of the Micromat series is its Mono Fix rotor, which guarantees universal applicability by enabling different or mixed rotor configurations. Various pointed or flat knives and special counter knives can be fitted to one and the same rotor as required depending on the input material. As a result, the Mono Fix technology ensures a high and consistent throughput with a wide range of materials.

The latest product from Lindner's subsidiary, Washtech, is the hot-wash system with the PET hot-wash tower and Lindner’s step dryer, which were developed specifically for the PET sector. The stainless steel step dryer dries the material gently by slowly adjusting the rotation speed in five steps. This results in less friction and a lower fines content. The compact step dryer delivers throughputs of 1,000-3,000kg/h at a drive power of 30kW.

Contaminants such as adhesives, labels and prints are completely removed from PET bottles. The PET hot-wash tower can be operated with or without caustic solution and works with a separate water circuit. Gentle cleaning and defined dwell times guarantee high-quality output materials, which are the basis for producing food grade rPET.

Harald Hoffmann, Managing Director at Lindner Washtech, said: “The first PET line with the new components has already been sold in German-speaking countries, and commissioning will take place this autumn. With our new washing components, we also want to set new standards in the PET sector and make an important contribution to a functioning circular economy.”