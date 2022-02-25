Egypt-based PET bottle-to-bottle recycler BariQ is expanding and upgrading its existing plant with another Starlinger PET recycling system and an additional solid-state-polycondensation (SSP) reactor.

BariQ MENA PET recycling giant BariQ signs contract for new Starlinger recycling system Christian Lechner, Sales Manager, Starlinger Recycling Technology, and Andreas Pechhacker, General Manager Starlinger Recycling Technology, present BariQ COO Ahmed ElKasaby with the Starlinger Crystal Award in recognition of the long-term business relationship between their companies.

A recoSTAR PET 215 HC iV+ including a viscoSTAR 350 SSP reactor will be incorporated at BariQ’s plant in Giza. Capable of reaching an output of 2,700kg/h, the recoSTAR PET 215 HC iV+ will enable BariQ to increase its total production capacity to 35,000 metric tonnes of food-grade rPET pellets per year, making it effectively ‘the biggest PET bottle-to-bottle recycler in the MENA region’.

The viscoSTAR 350 SSP reactor provides extended processing capacity and residence time whilst maintinaing the compact footprint of the new recycling line.

BariQ will also upgrade its existing Starlinger recoSTAR PET 165 iV+ recycling line with a new melt filter for fine filtration and an additional SSP reactor.

According to BariQ, the high variability of the input material and the rising quality requirements are the biggest challenges. BariQ sources its post-consumer bottles mainly from local collection and GCC countries. As bottle quality and decontamination vary greatly, the recycling equipment must be able to handle such demanding conditions in order to achieve top rPET quality and meet customer requirements.

BariQ COO Ahmed Elkasaby said: “During the past decade, Starlinger has supported us with their reliable equipment and technology, meeting the highest quality specifications and rising quality requirements of the customers, and handling the entire variability of raw materials. As for the new line, the technical discussions with Starlinger started two years ago, ensuring that the line is equipped with the latest technology and meets all standards to achieve top quality in rPET resin production.”

Andreas Pechhacker, General Manager Starlinger Recycling Technology, added: “During the past decade we have built up a very close partnership. BariQ was able to turn their vision into reality – their ambition to set standards was rewarded with several certificates and the acquisition of customers all over the globe. Starlinger is proud to support BariQ on their way to become the biggest PET bottle-to-bottle recycling company in the MEA region.”

BariQ is the first non-European recycling company to be registered with ECOEMBES Spain. With the upcoming facility expansion, BariQ aims to recycle 3.5 million PET bottles per year, producing 35,000 tonnes of food-grade rPET for new bottles.