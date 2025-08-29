NGR and Leistritz join forces for the future of recycling

Leistritz Extrusionstechnik GmbH (Nuremberg, Germany) and Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH (Feldkirchen/Donau, Austria) announce their close cooperation. The goal is to combine their strengths in plastics recycling and compounding to develop high-performance, integrated solutions for the ever-increasing demands of the circular economy.

The collaboration comes at the right time. With the new EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) coming into effect in August 2026, quality requirements for plastic packaging will rise significantly. From mandatory recycled content and extended producer responsibility to material restrictions, the entire plastics value chain will be affected. Recycling must become more efficient, precise and sustainable – this is precisely where the cooperation between NGR and Leistritz comes in.

Two experts, one goal

NGR is a global supplier of highly efficient and innovative plastics recycling systems for polyolefins, PET, and technical plastics. Leistritz is one of the world’s manufacturers of twin-screw extruders and turnkey extrusion lines for the demanding compounding and refinement of plastics. Together, they are developing a process solution that enables recycling and compounding in a single step with only one melting process.

The cooperation focuses on:

Recycling and compounding in one step – Optimisation of mechanical properties through the addition of additives, fillers (e.g. talc, calcium carbonate, glass fibres), and stabilisers

– Optimisation of mechanical properties through the addition of additives, fillers (e.g. talc, calcium carbonate, glass fibres), and stabilisers High-performance degassing – Efficient removal of volatile contaminants, for example for food-grade applications

– Efficient removal of volatile contaminants, for example for food-grade applications Production of high-quality regranulates – Particularly suitable for PO films that must meet high quality and defect-free requirements

With this solution, regranulates can be precisely tailored to the specific application while simultaneously reducing production costs and improving the CO₂ footprint.

Material preparation is carried out using NGR’s proven C:GRAN technology, consisting of a cutter-compactor and a single-screw extruder. The material is then further processed in a Leistritz twin-screw extruder. This downstream compounding process produces the highest quality recycled material.

A joint recycling and compounding system installed at the NGR Test Center in Feldkirchen an der Donau allows the efficiency of the cooperation to be demonstrated at any time. The system is designed for approximately 300–500 kg/h and is available for customer trials.