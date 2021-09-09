Plastics recycling solutions from Herbold Meckesheim

Machine and plant manufacturer Herbold Meckesheim will be presenting tried-and-tested procedure-oriented solutions at FAKUMA.

In case of heavy-duty applications, if powerful machines are needed, only very few providers of size-reduction equipment on the market will be able to present an appropriate answer. Herbold granulators will do the job of all plastic waste.

The key for the efficiency of Herbold’s granulators is the rotor design and special construction design of the granulators, in addition to the cutting geometry and the double cross cutting action. Herbold can offer a multitude of customised rotor geometries. The entire anti-wear coating of the housings and the exchangeable wear parts of special rotors have scrupulously been thought out and guarantee a long service life of the machines.

The use of hydrocyclones in separation technology and the hot wash have been important components of the Herbold plant solutions and vital criteria of Herbold technology for years. Herbold has thus managed to almost double business over the past two years, especially in applications such as post-industrial/post-consumer film; post-consumer rigid plastics; PET bottles and trays; big bags and monofilaments; and bottle crates and pulper residues.

The hot wash of film has now become an essential component in a multitude of orders to yield the high qualities of post-consumer materials. In PET, plant technology continues to be set on efficiency and product output. The company can also showcase efficient solutions for PET trays.

Herbold technology can furthermore be used as a preliminary processing step for chemical recycling.

Achim Ebel, Division Manager for Washing Lines, said: “We are committed to a competent and comprehensive consultation of our customers. A ready-made washing line does not exist at Herbold – in co-operation with our customers, it is an individual process to devise a corresponding solution in response to the application.”