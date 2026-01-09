Reading the signs before downtime strikes

At K Show, Giulia met with Markus Huber-Lindinger, Managing Director, and Christoph Krump, Head of Business Unit Service – Spare Spart Business – at EREMA, to discuss the company’s new PredictOn:Plastification Unit for predictive maintenance.

× Expand erema

Using real-time data to predict the wear of machinery and equipment can save manufacturers valuable time and money, minimising unplanned downtime and boosting productivity. But this is no news to EREMA.

At K Show 2025, the company debuted the new PredictOn:Plastification Unit tool, taking its digital solutions to the next level. This monitors the status of all main drive trains on the preconditioning unit, the extruder, and the vacuum pump on PET systems. Thanks to AI-supported algorithms, it can now detect any abnormal process values and automatically trigger remote analysis, identifying potential damage seamlessly.

PredictOn:Plastification Unit represents a step forward in optimising the health of the extruder screw and barrel without direct contact with the melt. It uses ultrasonic sensors to detect wear in real time, continuously monitoring the plasticising unit’s status to prevent unscheduled downtime. Individually defined wear limits for the extruder screw and barrel allow the maximum operating time to be derived from component service life and indicate when it is best to replace the component.

What’s more, both these PredictOn modules are fully integrated into the BluPort online platform. Customers can follow the whole product life cycle, from initial contact to maintenance and upgrades through to a subsequent repurchase of the equipment, if needed. With these innovations, EREMA is proving that predictive maintenance is no longer optional, but key to ensuring smooth, efficient production processes.