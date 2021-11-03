An agreement between Acea Ambiente and Recycleye has been reached for the development of the first automated quality control system in waste separation in Italy.

× Expand Recycleye Recycleye and ACEA Ambiente agree to develop AI-powered waste separation system in Italy

The Recycleye team of specialists is adapting the Recycleye Vision system to the needs of Acea Ambiente to automate quality control in waste separation plants. This innovation will allow Acea Ambiente to have real-time information on its facilities, constantly guaranteeing high purity. The collaboration heralds ‘a new era of automation and efficiency in the sorting of materials for recycling’ according to a recent press release.

Giovanni Vivarelli, President of Acea Ambiente, said: “Waste management and valorisation is part of Acea Ambiente’s commitment to the circular economy. Our collaboration with Recycleye to develop the first automated quality control system in Italy will increase the volume of recycled materials. Recycleye is developing cutting-edge technologies in waste management and we recognise the importance and effectiveness of this agreement, based on research and innovation.”

Peter Hedley, CTO of Recycleye, added: “This collaboration is another tangible example of the change in the recycling industry that we hoped to achieve through Recycleye. Enabling Acea Ambiente to further maintain its commitment to the circular economy is another step towards our mission to solve the global waste problem through 21st century technology and we are inspired to collaborate with them.”