The Azcapotzalco Transfer Station and Sorting Plant, the largest and most modern in Latin America, has opened its doors in Mexico City. With this facility, the city government is the first in the country to move towards a correct treatment of urban waste based on a circular economy concept.

× Expand STADLER Stadler Mexico sorting plant operational Natalya Duarte, Sales Director for Mexico at STADLER

Stadler supplied the cutting-edge technology to achieve this milestone. Natalya Duarte, Sales Director for Mexico at STADLER, said: "We would like to thank Mexico City for allowing us to give our contribution and take part in the great challenge of reducing waste in Mexico City, one of the most populated megacities in the world.”

The city government thus lays the groundwork for fulfilling its environmental responsibility, recognising the importance of complying with international agreements and the need to apply circular economy principles.

It is the country’s first government-owned automated plant for the separation and treatment of municipal solid waste. The facility sorts paper, cardboard, multilayer packaging, PET and HDPE, plastic bags and film, aluminium cans, metallised bags, textiles, glass and other metals. The plant was commissioned in May 2021 and operates in conjunction with a transfer station to process around 1,000 tonnes of waste per day from the municipalities of Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Miguel Hidalgo and Azcapotzalco, and will be able to receive up to 1,400 tonnes of waste per day. Its operation will generate 404 jobs.

The facility is run by Pro Ambiente, a subsidiary of CEMEX. Manager José Guillermo Díaz said: "We are proud to participate in this new project, which is in line with our sustainability and emission reduction objectives. We are prepared to operate this plant under a model that guarantees, first and foremost, the safety of all our employees, operational continuity through maintenance and production programs with international standards, and sorting quality to ensure a greater use of the waste generated in Mexico City." says, CEMEX's manager of technology and alternative fuels.