Starlinger will present its entire machinery range for the production of sustainable woven plastic packaging and recycling of post-consumer and in-house plastic scrap at Chinaplas from 25-28 April 2022.

× Expand Starlinger Starlinger at Chinaplas 2022: Sustainability and Technology The RX 6.0pro is the latest model in the Starlinger RX loom series and reaches a production efficiency of more than 90 per cent.

The demand for AD*STAR cement bags in China is very high, thus Starlinger’s focus at Chinaplas will be on the production technology for them. This includes its tape extrusion lines and winders and the lamiTEC coating technology.

AD*STAR block bottom bags, developed by Starlinger and made of coated polypropylene tape fabric, feature a low carbon footprint, an extremely low breakage rate, and protect the cement against humidity.

Starlinger’s machinery range also includes a new circular loom, the RX 6.0pro with production speeds of up to 1,140ppm, new shuttle and take-off design, and frequency-controlled motors. The innovations ensure easy handling, less maintenance, longer lifetime, and improved energy efficiency. The RX 6.0pro is designed especially for the production of high-strength lightweight fabric which is also used for AD*STAR sacks.

Sales Director Hermann Adrigan said: “[T]his year the colleagues from the Starlinger Taicang facility will take care of our customers at the trade show, as it will be very difficult for the Austrian Team to participate due to the strict COVID-19 measures in force in China. We will do our best to provide support from Austria during the trade show and are going to be available for our customers as usual by means of virtual communication.”

Commercial Head of the recycling technology Business Unit Paul Niedl added: “China is one of our most important markets in Asia. The reprocessing of PET bottles as well as the re- and up-cycling of other post-consumer plastics such as PE and PP are topical issues in the area of plastics recycling.

“Currently only a limited number of companies are producing rPET for food packaging – using, amongst others, Starlinger technology. We hope that the conditions will change soon – China has huge potential in bottle-to-bottle recycling.”

Recycling technologies from Starlinger also work well for polyester fibre. Through increased shares of recycled material, fibre producers can process more sustainable efficient products.

Niedl added: “We also witness growing demand in the post-consumer sector. With our C-VAC technology and the odour reduction module, plastic waste cannot only be recycled, but up-cycled so that it is fit for use in demanding applications.”