Ulster Shredders supplies Quitmann Facilities with a U-45 industrial shredder

Ulster Shredders has supplied Quitmann Facilities with a new U-45 industrial shredder, which allows for the bulk reduction of end-of-life packaging. The new shredding system can process Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) and large plastic drums, resulting in the material being reduced in size for onward transport and recycling into new packaging products.

Expand Ulster Shredders Ulster Shredders supplies Quitmann Facilities with U-45 industrial shredder

With increasing requirements for PCR in new packaging, Quitmann Packaging needed a heavy-duty shredding solution that could handle bulky, rigid containers while ensuring a reliable performance in demanding environments.

Ulster Shredders collaborated with Quitmann Packaging to configure its U-45 shredder system for this application. The solution features a high-torque, low-speed shredding system ideal for thick-walled plastics and reinforced containers, as well as a robust cutting chamber and optimised cutter configuration ensuring consistent throughput and a long lifespan.

“The Ulster U-45 shredder will allow us to bulk reduce end-of-life packaging such as IBCs and plastic drums and provide a valuable material that can be sent for further recycling into new PCR packaging products,” said Dave Browne, Facility Manager at Quitmann Facilities. “It plays an important role in improving efficiency on site while supporting our sustainability objectives.”

Quitmann Facilities can now reduce the volume of waste material on site, improve material handling efficiency, and reduce transport costs. The solution also supports a circular economy approach as it prepares materials for further recycling, reducing reliance on landfill or disposal routes.

Jude Diamond, Sales Manager at Ulster Shredders, added, “We are delighted to design and supply our U-45 shredder to assist Quitmann Facilities in managing their end-of-life packaging. This project highlights how our equipment can help customers create a valuable feedstock that can be recycled into new products, supporting both operational efficiency and long-term sustainability goals.”