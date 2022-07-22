Yorkshire-based bespoke plastic recycling company Meplas has invested in an LRK1400 shredder from UNTHA UK to process the 600 tonnes per month of hard and soft plastics it receives from the UK’s post-industrial manufacturing outlets.

× Expand UNTHA shredder at the heart of Meplas’ plastic recycling operation

The single-shaft, high-torque machine will enable Meplas to meet its 1.5 tonnes per hour processing requirements for hard plastics – in particular, HDPE, PP, and PO mix materials – using a 40mm screen size.

The output material will then be granulated, washed and sent for remanufacturing.

Meplas Director Michael Guo said: “We chose UNTHA due to the firm’s great reputation within the industry, and word-of-mouth recommendation at how effective their machines are for processing plastics. We wanted a robust solution that guaranteed high throughput and particle precision, and that would enable us to meet our processing targets.”

Marcus Brew, Managing Director of UNTHA UK, added: “At UNTHA UK, we’re committed to helping unlock and drive the growth potential of the country’s waste and recycling operators. With large in-feed volume and easy maintenance, the LRK1400 is the most powerful model in this range, and we’re extremely proud to see it pushing the plastic recycling agenda forward at facilities such as Meplas’s.”

Meplas has the processing capabilities to recycle over 8,000 tonnes per year of recovered UK plastic packing film waste materials and hard plastics.

Guo added: “Affordability and flexibility was also a key requirement for us. That’s why we chose to procure the machine using an UNTHA finance package – it has allowed us to integrate high-performance machinery into our plant quickly, and cost-effectively.”

The firm is also looking to invest in a further, larger shredder from UNTHA UK over the coming months.