WEIMA technology helps SuperBon double annual turnover

Romania-based recycling company SuperBon has increased sales by almost 100 per cent compared to 2020. The consistently high demand from the injection moulding sector is the main factor driving this trend and the industry's appetite for recyclates.

The production of new plastics is as expensive as it has been for a long time. Since 2015, SuperBon has been using WEIMA shredders and granulators. In Oradea, Romania, high-quality regranulate made from engineering plastics such as PS, ABS or PC is manufactured.

In the majority of recycling processes, the granulation of waste material plays a central role in its processing and the subsequent quality of the regranulate. This is the reason why in 2015 SuperBon opted for WEIMA granulation technology from Germany. Today, the Romanian recycling company operates a fleet of three machines: one WLK 1000 pre-shredder and two secondary shredders (WSM 450/600 cutting mill, WNZ 200/600 granulator).

To achieve the ambitious output targets, SuperBon selected the universal WEIMA WLK 1000 single-shaft shredder with a working width of 1,000mm and a rotor diameter of 370mm as the ideal machine. With the help of a powerful and low-maintenance electromechanical drive, plastics, as well as wood waste, paper and light alloys, can be shredded to a uniform grain size.

The recently commissioned WEIMA WSM 450/600 cutting mill has a drive output of 45kW. It granulates pipes and plastics from the automotive industry, PET bottles, containers, films and fibres, as well as granulated plastics to a grain size of 3-12mm. The machine is characterized by low energy and maintenance costs, and the noise level is reduced to a minimum due to the machines' design. This is not the only reason why Magda draws a positive conclusion:

SuperBon Commercial Manager, Ancuěa Magda, said: "We used to mainly purchase second-hand equipment from other manufacturers. The output we can now achieve with WEIMA shredders significantly reduces our production costs. The quality of the machines is what convinced us. As well as the service, the ordering of wear parts is a particularly customer-friendly procedure."