Automatic tube and hose winders set a new milestone for Campetella Robotic Center

Fakuma 2024 proved to be one of the most successful trade fairs in recent years for Campetella Robotic Center. This is thanks to the valuable discussions with major processors in the plastics industry and the introduction of a new series of automatic coilers for pipe and hose extrusion.

Their high working speed sets a new benchmark in this sector, attracting many visitors. The automation solutions exhibited for packaging, assembly and palletising operations also showed high savings potential with a correspondingly short amortisation period. Despite being a relatively new trend, the high level of interest meant that there would likely be a growth in sales in the coming year.

CEO Elia Campetella comments: "More speed in the downstream area and a minimised influence of the human factor in complex and varied processes - these are the goals of our customers that we fulfil with our automation solutions. The sensitive food, medical and pharmaceutical industries play a pioneering role here. Many of our products are based on standard solutions with an excellent price-performance ratio and short delivery times."

He continues: "Our current order intake, which is not only higher than in 2023, but already exceeds the ambitious targets we have set for 2024, shows that our customers are impressed by this. The result of our trade fair appearance at Fakuma cannot yet be summarised in figures, but the nature of the discussions we had gives us good reason to keep on having a very positive outlook for 2025."