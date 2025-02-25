AM LABELS adds automatic packet feeding labelling systems to its portfolio

To offer its customers a fully integrated labelling system, AM Labels Limited enhanced its portfolio with an automatic packet feeding system. When connected to the LabelPack Label X JR wipe-on applicator, the new combined system can automate the feeding of packets, pouches, cartons and boxes with the application of labels in a single, seamless process.

× Expand AM Labels

AM Labels has introduced the combined system to reduce manual handling requirements and ensure a more consistent, efficient labelling process. A unique benefit of the packet feeding system is the auto-gating system that allows for the labelling of pouches with zip locks, extending the versatility of the feeder labeller.

Designed to support businesses in the food, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods industries, the new packet labelling system from AM Labels can increase the productivity, accuracy and reliability of the labelling process. In addition to the auto-gating feature, the packet feeder benefits from a large hopper infeed, and a variable speed control of up to 30 metres per minute, enabling the handling of a range of packet sizes and thicknesses. Furthermore, the quick-set hopper guides reduce the setup time to simplify the process of changing material types. The feeder labeller boasts a compact footprint and design, and the range of customisable configurations ensures it can meet many application needs.

A key component of the combined system is the fully automatic Label X JR label applicator. Ideal for medium-volume applications, the programmable, wipe-on label applicator can accommodate conveyor speeds of up to 30 metres per minute. The Label X JR is designed for labels with a maximum width of 140 mm and lengths of up to 350 mm, as well as accommodating label rolls with a diameter of up to 300 mm. Furthermore, the applicator offers advanced features to improve accuracy and efficiency, including automatic label recovery and a liner break alarm that alerts users to any faults with the line.

Tony Mariani, Managing Director, AM Labels Limited comments: “We're excited to introduce our fully integrated, automatic, packet labelling solution, a unique combination of systems designed to help businesses improve their packet labelling processes. We recently demonstrated the Label X JR connected to the packet feeder at Packaging Innovations 2025 and it generated plenty of interest on our stand. It’s compact and adaptable, simple to set up and can support companies to increase the accuracy and the speed of their packet labelling processes. We can also offer demonstrations of our new system to prospective customers at our Technical Experience Centre, showcasing its versatility and efficiency.”