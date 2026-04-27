Andy Armstrong appointed MD of FANUC UK and FANUC Ireland

Factory automation specialist FANUC has named Andy Armstrong as the new Managing Director of FANUC UK and FANUC Ireland, effective immediately.

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With a long history in the automation sector and over 40 years’ experience in engineering & sales, Andy has spent the past two years as Vice Managing Director for FANUC UK and FANUC Ireland. Andy’s new appointment will see him continue the positive steps taken by previous MD Tom Bouchier to support FANUC UK’s continued growth and alignment with the company’s broader European goals. Tom will now focus on his role as FANUC’s Cluster Coordinator for Northern Europe.

Andy previously spent 18 years with Krauss Maffei in engineering and sales roles before joining FANUC in 2014 as a sales manager. In 2021, he was appointed Head of European Sales - ROBOSHOT, a position he continued to hold while working as Vice MD for the UK & Ireland until April this year.

Andy is passionate about UK and Irish manufacturing, in particular the important role that automation and robotics can play in its success. From helping companies to compete in a global marketplace, meet increasingly stringent sustainability goals, mitigate against labour shortages, navigate the digital and AI revolution, and manage rising energy costs, Andy is in no doubt of the benefits that FANUC’s portfolio of industrial robots, robot systems and all-electric injection moulding machines can bring.

“As the MD of FANUC UK and FANUC Ireland, I am keen to support the fantastic efforts being made day in and day out by our hardworking manufacturers. We’ve known for some time that a country’s productivity is directly linked to its level of automation. The UK is the only G7 nation to sit outside the global top 20 for robot density, and this must change if we are to remain competitive on the global stage. I am very much looking forward to leading the drive to increase automation uptake across the UK and Ireland, and helping companies to reap the benefits of the latest AI and data-driven robotic technology.”

Marco Ghirardello, President and CEO of FANUC Europe, adds: “Andy Armstrong’s extensive experience, leadership and dedication make him ideally suited for this position, and we are confident he will continue to drive our success. I would like to congratulate Andy and wish him every success in his new role.”