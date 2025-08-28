Augmentus raises $11M for autonomous robotic surface finishing and welding systems deployment

Augmentus has raised $11 million (USD) in a Series A+ funding round. The intelligent no-code robotics solution developer is expected to use the funds to speed up the regional deployment of its fully autonomous robotic surface finishing and welding systems, fulfilling the demand from marquee manufacturing customers, and accelerating R&D into hyper-adaptive, AI-driven robotic systems for the factory floor.

× Expand Augmentus The Augmentus team prepares demos to help manufacturers explore no-code automation up close.

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand—and this round enables us to deliver. It allows us to fulfil our growing backlog while accelerating R&D into hyper-adaptive robotics that can perceive and respond on the fly, even in chaotic, high-mix environments where no two parts are alike. These are the hardest problems in automation—surface finishing, material removal, welding—and we’re solving them at scale,” said Daryl Lim, Co-Founder and CEO of Augmentus. “With world-class partners across Asia, the U.S., and Europe, we’re not just building robotic software — we’re building the future of intelligent manufacturing.”

Led by Woori VP, the funding round saw participation from new investor EDBI as well as returnees Sierra Ventures and Cocoon Capital.

Solving bottleneck issues

Many manufacturers are holding back on robotics due to the complexity in programming, which is also considered time-consuming and rigid, especially in high-mix, low-volume environments. Augmentus is trying to address these bottleneck issues. Acting as the eyes and the brain of the robot, the company's solution eliminates the need for manual coding through the combination of industrial 3D scanning, AI-driven path planning, and adaptive motion control. Instead of taking days, robot programs are generated in minutes, allowing manufacturers to automate the most variable, geometry-sensitive tasks without the presence of robotics experts or suffering production downtime.

“We’re not here to add another buzzword to the mix,” Lim added. “We’re here to deliver working systems that solve real problems—and that’s what this funding allows us to scale.”

Scaling up

Augmentus has sold over 50 systems across more than six countries. The company is now focusing on scaling execution capacity and delivery. To achieve this, Augmentus is adopting a two-pronged approach: direct engagement with end clients and growing a network of trusted system integrators. Both approaches will help to extend reach, enable local support, and with the embedding of Augmentus’ solution into existing production workflows.

“Collaborating with Augmentus has enabled us to bring a new level of flexibility and reliability to shot peening automation,” said Volker Schneidau, Managing Director of sentenso GmbH, an Augmentus system integrator partner. “Their 3D scanning and AI-powered path planning technology complements our expertise in shot peening, resulting in systems that are easier to deploy, faster to set up, and capable of handling a wide variety of parts with confidence. Throughout our partnership, Augmentus has demonstrated a strong commitment to practical innovation and shared knowledge, helping us deliver advanced automation solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Accelerating augmented robotics

Augmentus is set to accelerate the development of Augmented Robotics. These solutions will be capable of real-time adjustment to part variation, orientation shifts, and dynamic in-process feedback. These features are essential in moving towards closed-loop, autonomous manufacturing.

AI is essential in the layer powering motion adaptation, process optimisation, and flexible deployment across high-mix, path-sensitive operations. Through the combination of industrial 3D scanning, AI path planning, and adaptive motion control, the company hopes to provide robots that can handle complex applications without the assistance of human intuition.

Making robotics a reality

Although most of the robotics space remains in the pilot phase, Augmentus has moved into full-scale commercial deployment. The solution has helped manufacturers cut programming time by up to 90%, minimised robot downtime, and reduced the barrier to automation for non-technical teams. This allows manufacturers to realise faster ROI, especially in industries where high product variability has historically made automation difficult.