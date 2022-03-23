Automation in education: FANUC goes back to school

FANUC UK has announced its fourth WorldSkills UK Industrial Robotics Competition. Open to high school students (age 16+, without specific technical skills) keen on robotics, the competition offers experience in the programming and operation of robots in performing manufacturing tasks at FANUC’s training facility in Coventry.

The aim is to draw on the standard national curriculum giving pupils the ability to put into practice what they’ve been taught in subjects including mathematics, science and design.

WorldSkills UK Deputy CEO Ben Blackledge said: “Taking part in WorldSkills UK competitions can be a life-changing experience. Our competition-based development programmes offer students and apprentices the opportunity to pit their skills against the best of the best in the UK, and even on the global stage.

“We know that taking part in competitions boost young people’s personal skills, as well developing the skills that employers and the economy needs. I would encourage everyone to have a look at the options available and register to take up this opportunity.”

FANUC UK Managing Director Tom Bouchier added: “As well as helping competition applicants to explore the varied use of robots, FANUC plays an active role in recruiting and training judges, agreeing the assessment criteria for competitions, and securing sponsorship and value in kind, as well as communication, training and development for our competitors, and widening participation and increasing diversity.”

The competition is made up of seven stages, which begins with registration (in teams of two by 1 April 2022. A passive stage (until 20 April) involves a simple assessment of the team using simulation software, before the National Qualifiers stage (24-25 April) which will take place at FANUC’s training centre. The next stage will be the announcement of finalists before training and development continues with FANUC to create a manufacturing solution (Sept-Oct). The National Finals will take place in November before the final Squad UK stage where the winning team will represent their country at a global level.

2021 winner Louie Heath said: “What I’ve learned from competing is that I am capable, I knew I could do it and now I’ve done it. What I would say to somebody thinking of competing is: you’ve got nothing to lose – there’s nothing to worry about. The worst thing that can happen is that you’ll be last. Even just competing looks good on your CV.”