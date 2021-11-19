At UTECH 2021, Cannon, a market leader in technologies for the processing of polyurethanes (PU) and urethane elastomers, displayed its innovative Free Pouring Laminar (FPL) SR L-shaped high-pressure mixing head reconfigured to accommodate more than 30 sensors to monitor processing performance during its life cycle.

Cannon Cannon highlights intelligent ‘Talking Head’ for PU processing at UTECH 2021

Cannon’s patented FPL SR ‘Talking Head’ leverages the advantages of the Internet of Things (IoT) to allow self-reporting in real-time detecting the status and exposing anomalies or critical issues to operators to perform predictive analysis, corrective adjustments and or preventive maintenance.

Maurizio Corti, Corporate Technical Director, Cannon Group, said: “Cannon is dedicated to continuous innovation and the advent of IoT opened up enormous possibilities for the industrial sector and we seized this opportunity to give our customers a competitive edge. The fitting of sensors is modular and reflects the complexity of our customers’ manufacturing plant, processes and systems thereby contributing to improved production efficiencies, output and reduced operating costs.”

Cannon’s FPL SR ‘Talking Head’ can be equipped with the most suitable sensors to monitor specific customer needs such as performance, process repeatability and consistency and life cycle. Sensors can detect and analyse the fluidic parameters of the metering and recirculation of the chemical components, the opening and closing of the mixing chamber and of the discharge duct, the mixing phase and the high- and low-pressure recirculation steps that follow the mixing and pouring phase. It can precisely measure the opening and closing stress of the self-cleaning rod.

The data-driven optimisation of PU production processes provided by Cannon’s FPL SR ‘Talking Head’ offers customers operational efficiency, diagnosis for corrective intervention, signals need for preventive maintenance to reduce costly machine downtime.