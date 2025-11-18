Decorating plastics robots with precision

Italian start-up Roboprint has joined forces with Shibaura Machine and TM Robotics to deliver a breakthrough in plastics decoration. The result, known as T-TRANSFER, combines pre-printed transfer reels with robotic automation to enable faster, cleaner and more flexible decoration processes.

× Expand roboprint

The collaboration began at the MECSPE trade fair in Bologna, Italy, where Roboprint’s Founder, Valter Scolaro, and Commercial Manager, Martina Scolaro, met Nigel Smith, Managing Director of TM Robotics — Shibaura Machine’s European distribution partner.

Realising they shared the same goal — to make plastics decoration more efficient and sustainable — the three companies began joint development trials supported by Tiesse Robot and BBS robot. Following successful demonstrations at Shibaura Machine’s Solution Fair in Japan, the concept evolved into a fully integrated, patent-pending system.

“The partnership combined our printing expertise with Shibaura’s precision robotics and TM Robotics’ support network,” says Scolaro. “Together, we’ve created a solution that meets the industry’s growing demand for flexibility and sustainability.”

At the heart of the system is a heated silicone pad mounted on a Shibaura Machine 6-axis robot, such as the TVM900. The pad applies pre-printed designs supplied on protective silicon reels directly onto three-dimensional surfaces. Unlike conventional pad or screen printing, T-TRANSFER uses no solvents or liquid inks. Designs are stored on reels for up to a year, and decoration is achieved through controlled heat and pressure, resulting in a durable and high-quality finish.

A key advantage is that decoration can take place directly at the moulding press, eliminating the need to move parts to separate finishing stations. This reduces handling time, minimises the risk of damage and streamlines production.

Efficiency, flexibility and sustainability

The use of pre-printed reels removes the need for chemical handling and cleaning, improving operator safety and reducing downtime. The reels are recyclable, and since no additional coatings are required, finished parts remain fully recyclable. The heated pad also replaces energy-intensive pre-treatment methods, such as flaming or plasma, saving energy and costs.

Cycle times are typically five to six seconds per part, depending on material and geometry. The system’s design flexibility allows manufacturers to switch between colours, logos or patterns without halting production. Multiple decorations can also be applied to different areas of a component in a single cycle, enhancing throughput and customisation.

“Automation is the key,” explains Smith. “The Shibaura robot ensures accuracy and repeatability, while Roboprint’s print head and control software make the system adaptable for any production environment.”

Future directions

Looking ahead, Roboprint and its partners are exploring the integration of intelligent transfers, embedding RFID tags or sensors within decorative films. This would allow components to store and transmit data for traceability, authentication or recycling information, aligning with emerging regulations such as the EU’s Digital Product Passport.

“This is where decoration meets digital manufacturing,” says Martina Scolaro. “By combining robotics with data-enabled design, we can make plastics decoration not just cleaner and faster, but smarter too.”

The collaboration between Roboprint, Shibaura Machine and TM Robotics showcases how innovation partnerships can advance both efficiency and sustainability in plastics manufacturing.