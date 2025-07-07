Dispensing robot pays for itself in a year

After investing in the Fisnar F4403N ADVANCE Benchtop Dispensing robot from Intertronics, J-TEQ EMS Solutions Ltd achieved a full return on investment within a year, streamlining PCB masking, cutting waste and freeing up staff for higher-value tasks.

× Expand Intertronics

The automated solution has helped the Livingston-based electronics manufacturer become more competitive while maintaining its commitment to precision and quality.

J-TEQ is known for producing complex electronic assemblies and systems, meeting strict quality and regulatory restrictions at every stage of the manufacturing processes.

The company previously had two operators using hand applications for a typical assembly when employing temporary solder masking compound to PCBs. By introducing Fisnar F4403N Advance, the company could eliminate variance and improve its environmentally conscious practices by reducing waste and increasing energy efficiency.

As well as increasing return on investment, staff could focus on higher-value tasks elsewhere in the business, including hand soldering and mechanical assembly, helping to increase the product ranges that run through J-TEQ’s selective soldering process.

“It’s a win-win all around for both J-TEQ and our customers, and it has made us more competitive for quoting new business,” explained Michael Page, General Manager of J-TEQ EMS Solutions Ltd. “This has helped us continue to excel in the production of complex electronic assemblies with high precision, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. Where we see automation, it’s to work alongside our existing staff they can be work in other areas.”