ENGEL group acquires TMA Automation

Austria-based injection moulding machinery manufacturer ENGEL has acquired the majority interest in Poland-based automation specialists TMA Automation.

(L-R): TMA founders Piotr Orlikowski and Marek Łangowski; Stefan Engleder, CEO of the ENGEL Group; and Walter Aumayr.

As ENGEL seeks to strengthen its automation capabilities in its injection moulding machinery, the acquisition is seen as a strategic investment for further growth in the field, as well as in the region of Eastern Europe.

ENGEL CEO Dr Stefan Engleder said: “"With TMA, we have gained a know-how provider who knows the specific requirements of this performance segment very well and optimally serves them with solutions tailored to them.”

The two company’s already share a strong and co-operative history through collaboration in numerous customer projects, and the acquisition augments ENGEL’s integrated and automated solutions for injection moulding applications whilst complementing TMA’s design, construction and implementation of robots, dedicated automation and robotisation for IML technology.

TMA will remain independent market player under the leadership of founders Marek Łangowski and Piotr Orlikowski, whilst ENGEL’s Vice President Automation and Peripheral Units Walter Aumayr will join the management team as a third managing director.

Aumayr said: “TMA's technologies perfectly complement ENGEL's in-house spectrum of robots and automation components.”

A site in Gdansk, Poland, has been purchased to accommodate a new office and production facility. Described by Aumayr as an “ideal starting position for excellent access to a qualified expert workforce", ENGEL is looking forward to creating new jobs in the region.