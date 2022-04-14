ENGEL is set to welcome visitors to the smart factory at Elmia Polymer 2022, which takes place from 10-13 May in Jönköping, Sweden.

× Expand ENGEL ENGEL Sweden showcasing Inject 4.0 tech at Elmia Polymer iQ flow control

Expert’s from ENGEL’s Jönköping branch will present new and established products from the inject 4.0 range. Themes addressed during the event will include greater energy efficiency and the automation of injection moulding processes.

The ENGEL stand will be devoted to the self-optimising injection moulding machine. By producing sample parts, ENGEL will demonstrate how to exploit the potential for efficiency and quality that Industry 4.0 promises.

Visitors will observe a victory 460/120 injection moulding machine recognising deviations from specifications and automatically readjusting parameters to prevent rejects.

Three assistance systems from ENGEL’s iQ product range will also be on show. iQ weight control analyses the pressure profile during the injection process and compares measured values by means of a reference cycle. The injection profile, switchover point and the holding pressure profile are adjusted to the current conditions for every shot, which keeps the injected volume constant during the entire production run. Simultaneously, iQ clamp control calculates mould breathing in order to determine the ideal clamping force and adapt it automatically.

Thirdly, iQ flow control connects ENGEL e-temp temperature control units to the injection moulding machine via OPC UA. This makes it possible to regulate the rotational speed of the pumps in the temperature control units according to need. The result is significantly reduced energy consumption and the stability of the temperature control process is also enhanced.

The temperature control range was enlarged to safely rule out clumping in the feed zone and absorption of moisture across a wider range of materials. The new concept minimises energy losses both during heating and cooling of the feed through. The main contributor to better controllability of the pressures is the revised piston design.

The established ENGEL servohydraulic ecodrive comes as standard in all new victory machines. By preventing energy losses, ecodrive significantly cuts energy consumption while reducing carbon footprints.

Another focus of the ENGEL stand will be the automation of injection moulding processes. The victory 120 injection moulding machine is equipped with a viper 6 linear robot developed and produced by ENGEL. The robot’s gripper can quickly reach the cavities of the mould from the side. The conveyor belt has also been integrated into the expanded safety gate of the machine.

As a supplier of integrated and automated system solutions, ENGEL can draw on a wide range of robots, conveyor belts and other peripheral components developed and manufactured in-house. ENGEL also incorporates solutions from partner companies into its overall concept. In northern Europe, for example, ENGEL collaborates with the 3Button Group, which is also based in Jönköping. At Elmia Polymer, 3Button will be presenting an automation exhibit of its own with an articulated robot at the ENGEL stand.