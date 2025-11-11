Fancy a brew? Dr Boy delivers

That K Show was going to impress was a given. But that I was going to end up drinking an espresso made and delivered by a robot barista, well, that I didn’t see coming. As you approach the Dr. Boy stand, you can tell people are sitting comfortably, but you can’t quite tell why.

× Expand dr boy

As you approach the Dr. Boy stand, you can tell people are sitting comfortably, but you can’t quite tell why. Once you turn the corner, you’re welcomed by the BOY Barista Bar – and if you, like me, never say no to a freshly brewed espresso, you know you’ve found heaven on earth.

At the heart of this exhibition is the Boy 50 Electric, which benefits from an integrated LR 5 handling system, controlled by the Procan ALPHA 6 system. The machine boasts a newly developed universal injection unit and patented back-pressure measurement, delivering high dynamics, precise positioning and lower cycle times. It combines energy-saving servo hydraulics with pressure intensifier and differential pressure technology thanks to its two-platen clamping unit and an oil- and lubricant-free mould area.

The electromechanical ejector ensures precise, dynamic movements without stick-slip.

The interactive touch displays along the counter let you select your favourite brew, served in a personalised cup made from sustainable NAS ECO 30 BC90 – provided by INEOS Styrolution – and coloured with a laser-compatible paint. The cup is removed by the LR 5, fed to a laser station and made available for transfer by a 6-axis robot. The latter takes the cup from the coffee machine and adds a final touch – a BOY cocoa logo. You can even have your name laser-engraved on the cup on request!

This demonstration highlights how mechanical engineering, robotics and digital technology can make injection moulding versatile, accessible and inviting.