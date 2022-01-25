Schools, colleges, universities, independent training centres and OEM training facilities can benefit from a new FANUC educational package that combines the company’s machine tool and collaborative robot technologies.

FANUC brings automated CNC milling to education market Students standing in front of the ROBODRILL and CRX (ROBODRILL Educational Package) on a light background.

Developed alongside a number of leading industry partners, the ROBODRILL Educational Cell brings automated CNC milling to the training marketplace.

FANUC believes that investing in the next generation will be key to increasing uptake of automation in the UK. Most recently, the company sponsored the Industrial Robotics Final of WorldSkills UK, enabling aspiring engineers to work hands-on with real FANUC industrial robots. FANUC is now launching its latest educational package, combining a ROBODRILL vertical machining centre with a CRX-10iA collaborative robot.

The ROBODRILL Educational Cell enables trainees to gain hands-on experience in programming and operating CNC machine tools, as well as cutting-edge robots. The package content is highly relevant for modern factory applications and contains everything instructors require for teaching purposes.

Previous FANUC educational packages have been based on stand-alone industrial robot and collaborative robot technologies. The addition of a CNC vertical machining centre in the new package allows trainees to experience automated component manufacture, from the arrival of raw billets to the unloading of a completed workpiece, all driven by ISO-based programming via FANUC’s high-end 31i-B5 CNC system. In fact, the package is a state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 production cell, complete with Ethernet ports and Ethernet software support as standard.

In November 2021, Interplas Insights took part in FANUC’s Open House event at its UK Headquarters in Coventry. There leading figures from the industrial robotics and automation sector discussed potential ways of integrating Industry 4.0 into the manufacturing process more widely.

To help with training, the all-inclusive package comes complete with an NC program for a defined workpiece, a vice to suit the component, five dedicated cutting tools and five tool holder, with raw aluminium provided by FANUC. The package also features a GoPro Hero 9 waterproof action camera for internal visibility (via Wi-Fi connection), ensuring this plug-and-play solution is ready to use straight from the box. A further inclusion is FANUC’s CNC Guide Academic Package - intelligent PC simulator software that is ideal for both individual and group training.

Those investing in the new package (premium or basic) will receive a 60-month ROBODRILL warranty.

Complementing the ROBODRILL machining centre is the CRX-10iA collaborative robot, which offers a reach of 1,249mm and a 10kg maximum payload. A single cable provides a communications link between the CRX robot and the ROBODRILL vertical machining centre. Among the many advantages of selecting FANUC technology to deliver educational solutions is that the company manufactures machine tools, robots and CNC units, thus facilitating seamless system integration.

The creation of FANUC’s new ROBODRILL Educational Cell has received extensive support from a number of selected industry partners that also recognise the need to help prepare young people for a career in modern, automated industrial workplaces.